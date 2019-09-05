NDDC Enmeshed In Over N2trn Debt– Sen Akpabio

The federal government yesterday took a swipe at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), revealing that it was in debt of over N2trillion.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio and the Minister of State , Festus Keyamo, accused the commission of being reckless with funds meant for development to the detriment of the devastated Niger Delta region.

They made the revelation during a meeting with top management team of the commission in Abuja.Akpabio, who stressed emphatically that NDDC had not lived up to its responsibilities said, rather than match government investment with result, its impact was hindered by personal interest, political Intrigues and interferences, and insensitive misuse of funds.

The minister who condemned the commission’s inability to complete and put to use its national headquarters complex twenty years after commencing construction, expressed shock that they preferred paying between N200- N300 million yearly to Rivers State government as rent.

Akpabio told the commission’s top management team to hide their faces in shame as he threatened to carry out forensic audit on their income and expenditure from 2000 to date, involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and other agencies.

The minister who said he wasn’t speaking as a politician said, “President Muhammadu Buhari is poised and committed to redirecting and refocusing the Niger Delta ministry as well as the NDDC so as to give the region a facelift.”

Akpabio described the NDDC as very strategic and as a child of necessity. He said,” You should be worried that am the one that is here because we will do a forensic analysis and audit. We will try to go backwards from year 2000 to date to ascertain what came, what was sent and why there are no tangible results on ground.

“It’s important to inform you that before coming to you we met with your financial agencies and have instructed them to stop all payment you have made. As I speak to you, banks have been asked to refund all payments you have made in the last one month so as to ascertain if there was asset stripping as a result of lack of leadership pending the upcoming board. When this is done, we will realign your programme and change your modus operandi.

“ Let me tell you my mind. We will try to stop you from keeping your headquarters for 20 years without commissioning it. We will also stop you from paying between N200 million to N300million. NDDC in terms of debt is owing over N2trillion and some of those debts are real,while others are imagined. The NDDC has not performed well. Yes, you may not have failed your family but you have failed the region. They are lots of complaints from over 400 real youths who were engaged to clean water hyacinth for between N500,000 to N1million ten years ago that are yet to be paid. I tell you that those that have been paid are political youths.”

“This is a time for sober reflection. Ask yourselves, despite receiving salaries and emoluments how have I impacted on our region? How have I and the NDDC fared? Where are we today and where are we heading?”

He said, “ Considering the environmental threats caused by oil activities in this region, I don’t understand why we shouldn’t have at least one specialist hospital. May be a Cancer Centre.”

He promised to redirect the commission to President Buhari’s set goal, which is to meet the yearnings of the region.

Minister of State, Festus Keyamo lamented that the original concept of the NDDC has been changed to a conduit of empowering the pockets of politicians. He said, “Henceforth, we will not allow you do things the way you used to do. We are out to exercise the powers of Mr President which has been transferred to us over you. It won’t be business as usual.”

Responding, the director, supervising the NDDC, Mrs Akwaggaga Enya pledged the commission’s resolve to cooperate with the ministry in its desperate bid to rewrite the wrongs in the region.