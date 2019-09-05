Nigeria Recalls Envoy From South Africa, Pulls Out Of World Economic Forum Meeting

Nigeria yesterday talked tough and took bold steps against the ongoing killing of her citizens and the destruction of their property and businesses in South Africa.

Besides threatening to recall her High Commissioner to South Africa, Nigeria immediately pulled out from the World Economic Forum, which began in South Africa yesterday.

Foreign Affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, who spoke on the matter for the second time in two days, warned the South African government against any further xenophobic attacks on Nigerian citizens in the south coast country.

He confirmed that Nigeria had boycotted the World Economic Forum holding South Africa from September 4-6.

Onyeama told State House correspondents yesterday after he met with President Muhammadu Bubari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa, Abuja that Buhari agreed with his second-command not to go to South Africa under the climate of xenophobic attacks.

The minister stated that the red line had been crossed by South Africa and warned that, “Enough is enough. We can’t allow any of our citizens to be killed in South Africa and we demand full compensation for their properties destroyed in South Africa.”

He said that the recall of the Nigerian High Commissioner to South Africa was one of the options the government would use in resolving the issue, stressing that the final decision will be taken after the report of the special envoy sent to South Africa.

The minister who gave an update on the xenophobic attacks, said: “We have made it clear that what has happened in South Africa is totally unacceptable. We will not accept it and as I said earlier, enough is enough and we are not going to come back to this, we are going to address it once and for all.

”This is the position of the government that we are going to draw a red line here. Whatever measures that needs to be taken to ensure the safety of Nigerians in South Africa, we will take.

“We have been in touch with the South African government at the very highest level with the President of South Africa as to what we want to achieve. The special envoy has very clear directives about the commitment and the guarantees that we expect from the South African government.

”Of course, a lot of things have been circulating in the social media which have not helped matters. Some of them have really distorted the situation and because of that have impacted our response.

”So, number one is that the information we have from the High Commission, from the Consul General in South Africa is that no Nigerian life has been lost during this crisis. And I think that is very important because on social media, there is a lot of stories going around of Nigerians being killed, jumping off buildings and being burnt. This is not the case.

”What we know is that premises, shops of Nigerians have been looted and property destroyed,” he said.

On the Nigeria’s withdrawal from the World Economic Forum in South Africa, the minister said that the vice president was scheduled to go to South Africa tomorrow (Thursday) to attend the World Economic Forum, adding that “clearly with this climate, he and Mr. President have agreed that he should not go to the World Economic Forum in Cape Town and we are looking at other measures to take.”

He said that the president was particularly disturbed at the act of vandalism that had taken place in Nigeria in retaliation of what is happening in South Africa.

Onyeama stressed that the government believes that they have to take the moral high ground on this matter.

According to him, “we are victims here and have made that position clear to the international community and to the South African government. We, here in Nigeria, must not fall into the temptation of also resorting to the acts that we are condemning in others.

”Mr. President has pleaded and he is likely to make a statement on this, addressing the Nigerian people to please desist from acts of vandalism and aggression, and destroying properties,” he said.

Onyeama said that ”these businesses – Shoprite, MTN and others, yes there are South Africans but these are subsidiaries owned by Nigerians. So, as attacks are made against Shoprite and other such institutions, it is actually the property owned by Nigerians within the country and the people working there are Nigerians.

”So, the people that will suffer from those acts of vandalism and aggression are not South Africans or anyone else but Nigerians. But morally, it is wrong not even because of who will suffer and not suffer.

“Mr. President is appealing to Nigerians, the government is acting, we cannot state everything, our everything is in public domain with regards to what we are doing obviously, but we want to assure all Nigerians that this government is determined that the redline has been drawn and we will not give in on this occasion and that the South African government has to assumed its responsibilities and do the right thing,” he declared.

The minister continued: “Protect Nigerians and other Africans I might say in South Africa and we have to hold them to count. Full compensation has to be paid because as we have discovered from previous experience, a lot of these Nigerians lose their property and it is a long drawn out process and every often are not compensated for it.

“But on this occasion, the Nigerian government is going to fight for full compensation and hold the government of South Africa to account. And we are going to consider other options to ensure that the message gets across to the government of South Africa.

{It is not a question of weakness or anything of the sort but we have to move decisively and that is precisely what the government is going to do. We have all the options on the table and on the return of the special envoy, we will sit down and look at all the options and assess the report.

“And there is no measure that we consider to be appropriate that we will shrink from taking. We will take whatever and all measures necessary to ensure that never again are we going back to this whole issue of Nigerians being attacked and their properties destroyed and in some cases killed in South Africa.

“It is an ongoing story, we will keep you informed but the important message is that Mr. President is fully engaged in this process, he is being briefed on an hourly basis and we are not going to shrink from taking all the necessary steps to make it the last time this kind of thing will happen,” he said.

Asked to disclose the identity of the envoy and measures being taken to protect Nigerians, Onyeama said that “the identity of the special envoy will be revealed in due course. There are certain reasons why we don’t want to do so immediately.

“On the measures being taken, of course, the security agencies are fully aware of the threats that are facing various businesses in Nigeria at the moment and they are fully mobilised to address that,” the minister said.

On if the bones of contention has been established, he said, adding that “our basic premise is this, there is no justification whatsoever for individuals or coming as a group to take the laws into their own hands and to target Nigerians. This is totally unacceptable.

”It is important to note that there is now an African consensus building around this, it is totally abhorrent and unacceptable that there should be xenophobia against Africans on African soil, not to talk about what a Nigeria has done for South Africa.

“Everybody knows that during the years of apartheid but nevertheless we understand that the president of Rwanda will not attend the World Economic Forum, the president of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Felix Tshisekedi, President Peter Mutharika of Malawi and President Paul Kagame (Rwanda) have all withdrawn from the event. The Zambian football team that was supposed to play in South Africa also stepped down that match. And so is the African Union (AU), the president of the AU has also come out with a statement condemning what is happening in South Africa. A large number of victims are Nigerians and we will not tolerate it,” Onyeama warned.

On why the Nigerian High Commissioner was recalled when the special envoy was on his way to South Africa, the minister said that “it is one of the options we are considering. He will need to come back but we feel he should come back after the envoy has gone there so that Mr. President will also have the benefits of the full and comprehensive brief from all the individuals who are in the position to have seen things at a close range.”

Onyeama had on Tuesday at a joint news briefing with the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Bobby Moroe, insisted that “in the first place, we must address the issue of compensation. There has to be accountability and there has to be responsibility for compensating all those Nigerians that have suffered losses and we are going to absolutely push that forward.”

Air Peace Offers Aircraft To Evacuate Nigerians

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced the donation of aircraft by Air Peace to airlift willing Nigerians from South Africa.

In a statement issued by the ministry yesterday, it said that “following the recent unfortunate xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals, including Nigerians in South Africa, the proprietor of Air Peace Airlines, Chief Allen Onyema, has volunteered to send an aircraft from Friday, 6th September, 2019 to evacuate Nigerians who wish to return to the country without charges.”

The ministry enjoined the general public to inform their relatives in South Africa to take advantage of the gesture.

The ministry said that interested Nigerians are to liaise with the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria and the Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg for necessary travel arrangement.

NLC Demands Compensation For Affected Nigerians

Also yesterday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) demanded that the South African government provides appropriate compensation for Nigerians who were attacked in the latest round of violence in the country.

NLC, in a statement issued by its president, Ayuba Wabba, said Nigerian workers hold the South African government totally responsible for failing in its duty to protect or safeguard the life and property of foreign nationals, especially Nigerians who have been subject of attacks over time.

He, therefore, said that South African must give an assurance that this would never happen again not only to Nigerians but all foreign nationals in that country.

Wabba who condemned the attacks which he described as “beastly and unacceptable” said that the frequency and escalation of the attacks were not only reprehensible but were capable of undermining the illustrious bilateral relations between the government and people of Nigeria and government and people of South Africa.

He, however, said that as despicable as these attacks were, “we will advise against crude retaliatory measures such as the burning down of perceived South African businesses in Nigeria, for in reality, some of those businesses are owned by Nigerians.”

Wabba appealed to Nigerians to leave the matter to the federal government which has acted properly by despatching an envoy to South Africa to express its displeasure as well as table its demands.

Reprisal Attack: Police Arrest 125, Orders Adequate Security

And following the reprisal attacks on South Africa firms in Nigeria, the police have arrested 125 persons in connection with the incident.

The inspector-general of police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has also ordered water-tight security around embassies, foreign missions, foreigners and their businesses within the country.

Force spokesman, Frank Mba said that “this order is against the backdrop of the unfortunate attack on Shoprite outlets in Lekki Area of Lagos Sate on 3rd September, 2019 by some miscreants who attacked and looted the malls ostensibly under the pretext of protesting against the incessant ‘xenophobic’ attacks in South Africa.”

Mba said that “to this end, all zonal assistant inspectors-general of police and commissioners of police across the federation have been placed on red alert to ensure no similar violence is replicated within the country.

“The IGP condemns the violent attacks and notes that three police officers were seriously injured and a police operational vehicle set ablaze.

“He also noted that a total number of 125 suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident while a good number of looted valuables have been recovered by the police,” he said.

Mba said that that while recognising the rights of citizens to air their views on salient national issues as enshrined in our statutes, the Force reiterated that “these must be done within the confines of the law.

“Miscreants and criminally-minded people who masquerade as genuine protesters are therefore warned to stay-off the streets of Nigeria as the Force will not hesitate to bring to bear the full weight of the law on any such law breaker. Parents and guardians are enjoined to prevail on their children and wards to desist from acts capable of causing breakdown of law and order in the country,” Mba stated.

Already, the police have commenced investigation and profiling of the suspects with a view to establishing their connection with the “stealing, malicious damage, arson and disturbance of public peace on the day of the incident.”