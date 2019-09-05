Nigerians Living In South Africa Should Avoid Any Form Of Reprisal – Eghosa Asemota Agbonifo

It is sad to see some of the gory images from the xenophobic attacks carried out by South Africans against Nigerians and other African nationals.

According to Eghosa Asemota Agbonifo, he stated that at a time like this where one would think that Africans should be their brothers keepers, rather than resort to attacking fellow Africans, Nigerian citizens must not take laws into their hands either by planning a reprisal attack or any form of violence.

“The Nigerian government should however do more than just issuing statements and summoning the High commission of South Africa. They must demonstrate that the lives of its citizens matters.

While calling on the Nigerian and South African government as a matter of urgency to begin to find the root cause of the ugly recurrence of Xenophobic attacks in South Africa, In a bid to finding lasting solutions to this problem without further waste of time, I urge them to continue the pressure the government of South Africa to ensure that due compensation are paid those whose properties were vandalized and destroyed by the hoodlums,” he advised.