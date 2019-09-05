NEWS
NOA Appeals For Peace Over Xenophobic Attacks
The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has appealed to Nigerians to remain peaceful and law abiding, despite the unwarranted provocation of xenophobic killings of Nigerians in South Africa and destruction of their businesses, saying that violence is not our national core value.
Director General of NOA, Dr Garba Abari made the appeal in a statement issued to journalist by his Head of Press Unit Mr. Paul Odenyi, in Abuja, said in the wake of reprisal attacks in parts of the country by some Nigerians, stressing that the Federal Government is engaging with the South African government and taking all necessary measures to effectively address the situation.
“The alleged attack on South African business interests in Nigeria is not the best way to handle the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians. Such issues are better handled both diplomatically and politically.
“The two governments are already engaging each other with a view to arresting the ugly situation. Moreover, our core values of Patriotism, Discipline, Integrity, Dignity of Labour, Social Justice, Religious Tolerance and Self Reliance do not accommodate violence and barbarism, even in the face of needless provocation.
“We must show that we truly evolved these core values as national ethos for which we are always proud,” he said.
He urged Nigerians to have faith in government’s ability to defend its citizens and their interests, both at home and abroad, and to remain optimistic that justice will eventually be served on perpetrators of the dastardly acts.
