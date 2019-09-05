Power Outage: Kebbi Government, Emir Implores KAEDCO To Improve Power Supply 

The Kebbi State Government has implored the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO) to improve its power supply to people of the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Culture, Alhaji Shu’aibu Aliero, made the called in Birnin Kebbi following protest by youths against incessant power outages from the power company.

He said KAEDCO should make efforts towards improving power supply to the state while appealing to electricity consumers to always pay their electricity bills promptly.

“KAEDCO should also ensure timely distribution of bills and collection of payment for electricity to consumers in the state,” he said.

In a related development, the emir of Gwandu and the Chairman Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Iliyasu Bashar has wadded into the matter by also calling on the power company to effectively discharge their duty of providing constant electricity to people in the state.

The royal father made the call in his palace while interacting with Kaedco officials and a section of the public in order to resolve the issue amicably.

He said the only way the power company could regain the confidence of people especially electricity customers in the state was by improving power supply and sending away bad eggs amongst their staff.

He advised the power company to involve community leaders in matters relating to electricity supply by incorporating them into various Committees.

“” People often complain that supply of electricity is declining but your bills at the end of the month goes up. You should be fair to people””, he said

It will be recalled that on Monday, youths took to the streets in protest of irregular power supply in the state and the company’s Manager in Kebbi, Mr.Dogara Saidu linked the irregular power supply to non-payment of bills by electricity consumers.