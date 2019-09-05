Recapitalising Nigeria’s Insurance Sector

Recently, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), issued an ultimatum to insurance companies operating in the country to recapitalise on or before June 30, 2020 or lose their licences.

NAICOM, by the directive, increased the minimum paid-up capital of insurance companies in Nigeria by over 300 percent. In the new capital base, life insurance companies will now have a minimum paid-up capital of N8 billion from its previous N2 billion, General Insurance companies will now have to recapitalize to N10 billion from N3 billion, while Composite Insurance companies will now need N18 billion to underwrite businesses from the previous N5 billion minimum capital. The new capital base requirement also affected reinsurance companies who will now have to raise their minimum paid-up capital from N10 billion to N20 billion if they must remain in business.

The fact that every single insurance company of the 58 that have operating licences from NAICOM is required to beef up its capital (paid up) base is enough reason for the ongoing international discussions relating to investment. This is understandably so because the volume of funds required will be most difficult to raise locally even as global insurance brands are expected to take keen interest in having a bite of the pie.

There is no doubt that there is an untapped potential in the global insurance market place, which has made the need for a well-capitalised industry in the country urgent. The Nigerian insurance is not well capitalised. According to a report by the credit rating agency, Agusto & Co, the penetration rate (measured as a percentage of GDP) of the Nigerian insurance industry stood at 0.3 per cent in 2018 compared with 14.7 per cent in South Africa; 2.8 per cent in Kenya; 1.1 per cent in Ghana; 0.6 per cent in Angola and 0.6 per cent in Egypt.

Even as we expect consolidations (mergers and acquisitions) to happen considering the weak state of many of these companies, there will be a lot of work to be done especially in convincing one strong company to acquire another weak one that offers nothing in real value.

The Nigerian Insurance Sub-sector earns about 80 per cent of its revenue from corporate policyholders including the government at federal and state levels.

The announcement by NAICOM has come six months ahead of the anniversary (renewal) dates for most of the insurance contracts which fall due by next January except the Group Life policy for Federal Civil Servants which is pending. This assumes that the policyholders have enough time to review their insurance portfolios and determine where their risks should be transferred to and on what terms and conditions.

Despite the underwhelming performance of the sector so far, we see the introduction of the new minimum capital requirement as a welcome development and expect it to help improve the insurance sector just as similar laws in the banking industry in 2005 helped shape the future and development of the Nigerian banking industry.

Currently, Nigeria’s insurance sector is still one of the most underdeveloped compared to its peers. With a population estimated at 200 million people, a growing middle class and increased life expectancy rate for Nigerians (55.2 years average for men and women in 2018 from 54.5 years in 2017), the potential for growth in the sector is significant.

However, at 0.3 per cent, Nigeria has the lowest insurance penetration level amongst notable African countries. Currently, South Africa is at 14.7 per cent, Kenya at 2.8 per cent, Angola at 0.8 per cent and Egypt at 0.6 per cent. Similarly, the sector’s insurance density is still one of the lowest when compared to its peers.

In previous years, Nigerian insurers have operated on marginal scales and this may be cited as a reason why the market had not benefited much from the sector. Consequently, the principal objective of the reform is to have an emergence of bigger and stronger players in the industry with enhanced capacity to reach and cover the majority of the Nigerian populace.

It is expected that not all insurance companies will be able to meet the June 30, 2020 deadline as mandated by NAICOM and this will invariably lead to mergers and/or acquisitions of insurance companies for compliance purposes. This, in effect, will result in further consolidation of the insurance industry.

We are of the considered opinion that considering the high population and developing industrial and commercial sectors, the potential for insurance business in the country is very high.