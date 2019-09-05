Remember Our Needs In Policy Framework, FCT Indigenes Tell Minister

Indigenes of Abuja under the auspices of Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO) have appealed to the FCT Minister, Mallam Mohammed Bello to continue to remember the needs of the original inhabitants of the FCT in designing his policy framework.

In a statement signed by Commandant Isaac David, FCT youth President, congratulating the FCT Minister and Ramatu Tijjani, Minister of State, on their appointments, said they are delighted to hear of reappointment of Mohammed Bello as the Minister of the FCT.

According to David, the reappointment of Bello was a candid demonstration of the confidence and trust that President Muhammadu Buhari reposed in his servant leadership.

He stressed that it was also a testament of his legendary management of the affairs of the FCT in an accountable, transparent, responsible and responsive manner.

“We are sure that under your great leadership, wisdom and guidance the FCT will strive to much greater heights and achievements. Let me once again reiterate our sincere congratulations on your success.

“We the Original Inhabitants of the FCT pledge our further support and look forward to productive cooperation having clearly understood the challenges, fears and disadvantages being suffered by our people during your first tenure.

“We pray that Almighty God give you the wisdom and insight to navigate various administrative landmines laid for you by Departmental Heads who surreptitiously frustrate your policies and intentions by playing games with your directives especially as it concerns the indigenes,” he stated.

The indigenes while pledging their utmost loyalty to the present administration, promised to support the government leveraging on their vast network, reach and indigenous knowledge of the FCT.

The indigenes also advised the FCT Minister of State to always put the interest of the natives at heart in whatever policy she will be introducing, in order to improve on the living standard of the people.