Rivers: Newspaper Vendors Embark On Strike Over Detention Of Female Vendor

Newspaper vendors in Rivers State under the auspices of Newspapers Distributors Association of Nigeria (NDAN) on Thursday embarked on strike to protest the arrest and detention of their member, Miss Iyenemi West, by officials of the Rivers State Taskforce On Street Trading and Illegal Motor Parks.

West, who is a staff of Ibiso Agency, a newspaper distribution firm, was arrested on Wednesday at her newsstand in the Artillery area of Port Harcourt, and subsequently arraigned before a Mobile Court, which ordered her detention.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Newspapers, NDAN Secretary, Chris Ali, said as part of the strike, the vendors agreed to stop the distribution and sell of newspapers, including the Rivers State government-owned Tide Newspaper.

Ali stated that they will not call of the strike until the state government publicly issues a statement exempting newspaper vendors from harassments and intimidations by officials of the taskforce.

He accused the Chairman of the taskforce, Hon. Bright Amaewhule of deliberately refusing to pick telephone calls from the leadership of the newspaper vendors.

Ali said: “He (Amaewhule) cannot claim that the issue has been resolved. I called him several times yesterday but he did not pick my calls. Those that the taskforce members said they told them that even if he (Amaewhule) calls, they will not release her.

“They have pushed us to a point that we are no longer going to say that the issue has been resolved. We want an open statement to the people of this state that we, the vendors are exempted from harassments by the taskforce. They must take the message to radio and television stations.

“The strike will continue tomorrow (Friday) and vendors have agreed that we will not take the Tide Newspaper and every other newspaper. Let the whole world hear us.”

When contacted, Chairman of the taskforce, Hon. Bright Amaewhule, insisted that the issue surrounding the arrest of the female has been resolved.