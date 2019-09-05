Senator Rose Oko Wins At Tribunal, Dedicates Victory To God, Teeming Supporters

Following the ruling by the Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, upholding the electoral victory of Senator Dr Rose Okoji Oko of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the senator reacting has dedicated her victory to God and her teeming supporters.

Senator Oko, who is representing Cross River Northern Senatorial district in the 9th Senate, is a second term senator and currently chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

She expressed gratitude to God and the great people of Cross River Northern senatorial district for their continual support and standing by her throughout the period of the case at the tribunal. She also expressed profound appreciation to the Cross River State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade, the leadership and members the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for providing the platform for good governance. She added that the victory is a victory for the state government and the party.

She said, “I received today’s verdict by the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, which upheld my victory in the February 23 National Assembly elections with gratitude first and foremost to Almighty God.

“My gratitude also goes to the great people of Northern Senatorial District of Cross River State for their continual and unwavering support as well as believe in my electoral victory.

“My campaign organization and I express our appreciation to the Cross River State Governo, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade, the leadership and members of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for providing the platform for good governance. This victory is a victory for the state government and the party.

“Today’s Tribunal ruling, is an attestation and indeed a reenactment of our victory at the poll. It’s a victory for our teeming supporters, including leaders, stakeholders, men, women and our dear youths, whose mandate has been authenticated by the Elections Petition Tribunal judges.

“The verdict of the tribunal, is once again dedicates to God almighty, the great people of Northern Cross River, comprising of Bekwara, Obanliku, Obudu, Ogoja and Yala and our great party.

While saying the verdict of the tribunal is a ‘no victor no vanquish’ victory, she assures that this will further strengthen her determination to continue to push for good governance, adding that she will do all within her constitutional rights as Senator of the Federal Republic to work with others and bring all the democratic dividends meant for the senatorial district and indeed the state.

She further called on her opponent in the opposition political party to join her work for the good of the senatorial district, assuring that her second term in the Senate will be for empowerment of our people, development and growth of our senatorial district.