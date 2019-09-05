NEWS
Taliban Suicide Bomber Kills At Least 10 In Kabul, 42 Wounded
A Taliban suicide blast in the centre of Kabul has killed 10 people and wounded more than 40.
The blast destroyed cars and shops in an area near the headquarters of Afghanistan’s NATO forces and the U.S. embassy.
The Taliban had claimed responsibility for the attack.
The insurgents and U.S. officials have been negotiating a deal on a U.S. troop withdrawal in exchange for Taliban security guarantees.
Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry in Kabul confirmed that over 10 civilians were killed while the 42 injured persons have been taken to hospitals.
Witnesses said the suicide bomber blew himself up as hundreds of people were standing and some crossing the road.
Besmellah Ahmadi said he suffered minor wounds in the blast and sought shelter in a shop.
“My car windows were shattered. People rushed to get me out of the car.’’
On Monday, a Taliban suicide truck bomber attacked a compound used by international organisations in Kabul, killing at least 16 people and wounding more than 100.
The U.S. top negotiator for peace in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad said this week that the two sides had drawn up a draft framework agreement under which U.S. troops would leave five military bases in Afghanistan within 135 days of the signing of the pact.
There are some 14,000 U.S. troops deployed to various bases across Afghanistan.
Khalilzad is expected to meet Afghan and NATO officials to explain the draft agreement, which must still be approved by U.S. President Donald Trump before it can be signed.
Khalilzad, a veteran Afghan-American diplomat, has shared details of the draft with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, and sought his opinion before firming up an agreement that could bring an end to America’s longest military intervention overseas.
But Ghani’s government is seeking clarification from the U.S. on the draft agreement. (NAN)
MOST READ
FG Registers 4,377 Migrants Nationwide
Matawalle Reinstats 556 Zamfara Teachers
Tribunal Upholds Senator Wamakko’s Victory In Sokoto
NANM Tasks FG On Recruitment Of More Nurses
Bayelsa Guber: Eches Emerges DPC Candidate
Benue SUBEB Uncovers 256 Deceased Staff On Payroll
Xenophobia: Evacuation Of Nigerians Suffers Setback
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Risk Losing Bayelsa Guber To APC, Says Timi Frank
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Melaye, Ibrahim Protest Wada’s Emergence As PDP Candidate
- NEWS23 hours ago
BREAKING: Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Dies At 95
- NEWS16 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Petitions against Sen. Wamakko, Others in Sokoto
- Others23 hours ago
Life Beyond Okada Riding: Why The North Must Hear Us
- RELIGION24 hours ago
The Hateable Fulani
- COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Labour Tackles 18 Govs Over Failure To Form Cabinet
- NEWS17 hours ago
Mosque Demolition: JNI Pursuing Justice For Muslims In Rivers