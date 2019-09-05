The Rise of Nigerian Fashion Designers

In recent times, the Nigerian fashion industry is fast becoming one of the most thriving sectors in the country.

Fashion is a simple way of being creative with your style or choice of wears. Looking good they say is good business. One way you can portray your fashion sense is through your wears. These wears includes clothing, accessories, and foot wears.

Fashion obviously, is one thing both the young and old cannot do without completely. This is basically due to the ever buddingneeds and style of individuals.

In Nigeria, the rise of fashion designers is increasing on a daily basis apparently due to the above. However, it is a great liberation of the moribund sector of her textile industry.

One may want to know the obsession about fashion designing business and what it takes to soar in the fashion designing business.

Aside the passion for venturing into this line of business, fashion designing can be a money-spinner. Also, individuals who have decided to trade in this line of business, can gain international recognition through their fashion label.

Nigeria, is one of the power houses when it comes to the fashion designing business. These individuals can be rated alongside with their foreign counterparts.

One of the brightest when it comes to fashion designing in Nigeria is Omoniyi Makun popularly known as Yomi casual. Yomi casual, is one of the popular Nigerian fashion designers whose fashion label has won major accolades in fashion shows such as Exclusive Impact Magazine Fashion designer of the year 2013, The inspirational Excellent Awards, 2014 and a host of others.

He started his fashion label in 2007 and ever since then, he has remained relevant in the industry.

Yomi unarguably, is one of the very best. His passion for the business made him study Fashion Design & Clothing Technology in Auchi Polytechnic, Edo state, Nigeria.

Interestingly, his fashion label is not just worn by Nigerian celebrities but also foreigners who cherish his power of creativity.

In the past, fashion designing was a shadow of itself, as many fashionistas seems to prefer the foreign designers to the local ones.

Ideally, fashion designing has to do with creativity. The art of making great designs would determine how good a fashion designer would be rated.

Becoming a fashion designer and being on top of your game most times, can be challenging. This is because, as a fashion designer, you must understand the fact that fashion is open to changes.

The trend of yesterday may not remain today’s trend. Being your best is just the way out!

The fashion designing business is gaining momentum for some obvious reasons. Being a fashion entrepreneur, makes you a boss of yourself.

The unemployment situation in the country is enough to spur one to enroll into a fashion school.

Fashion designing business is a way of curbing the unemployment situation in the country. The seeming unemployed graduates who have passion for fashion designing may want to consider the fashion business perhaps, as one of the ways of being self-employed and doing a legitimate business.

Individuals who wish to go into fashion designing should consider it as a ‘’thorough business and never a makeshift’’. Some of the top Nigerian fashion designers doing amazingly well in the fashion designing business might have experienced hitches here and there before hitting stardom. However, hard work and consistency paved way for them.

Fashion designing comes in various styles and it is based on the concept of the designer. Reading, researching and attending fashion- shows can broaden your horizon thereby, lifting you into prominence.

In Nigeria, there are fashion designers who are somewhat popular. Here are some other top fashion designers in Nigeria you may wish to follow.

1. Tiffany amber

2. House of Deola Sagoe

3. Jewel by Lisa

4. Zizi

5. Mai Atafo.

There’re quite a host of fashion designers to follow. It is also important you stay focused and be original in your craft.

In this business, Ankara, seems to be in vogue. These fashion designers produce great ankara styles and designs. To an extent the recent growth and popular acceptance of African fashion(Nigeria inclusive) all over the developed world is all thanks to the ankara fabric, its versatility and ability to be easily used for making virtually all forms of male and female wears. A popular Nigerian fashion designer once said to me ‘You can never go wrong with ankara fabric’.