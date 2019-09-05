LAW
Tribunal Sacks APC Rep In C’ River
The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Calabar, on Wednesday, nullified the election of Mr Alex Egbonna of the All Progressive Congress (APC) representing Abi/Yakurr Federal Constituency of Cross River.
The Tribunal upheld the petition filed by Mr John- Gaul Lebo, who contested for the seat under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The petitioner had approached the tribunal asking it to anull Egbonna’s election due to massive irregularities and his ineligiblity to contest in the election.
Lebo had contended that Egbonna was not the rightful candidate of the APC.
Delivering judgment on the case, Justice Vincent Agbata, Chairman of the three-man tribunal agreed with the petitioner that as at Feb. 23, 2019, Egbonna was not qualified to contest in the election of which he was declared winner.
Agbata therefore declared all the votes scored by Egbonna in the said election as defiant votes, invalid and unlawful.
He further declared that, Lebo, the candidate of the PDP who scored the highest number of valid votes in the election, be issued with certificate of return by the Independent National Electoral Commission.
The Tribunal also directed the commission to withdraw the certificate earlier issued to Egbonna.
Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the judgment, lead counsel to Lebo, Aniah Ikwen said they were happy with the judgment and would take steps to actualise it.
“The judgment said Alex should vacate and handover to John Gaul, but should he want to pursue the option of going on appeal, we will meet him at the Court of Appeal”, he said. (NAN)
MOST READ
FG Registers 4,377 Migrants Nationwide
Matawalle Reinstats 556 Zamfara Teachers
Tribunal Upholds Senator Wamakko’s Victory In Sokoto
NANM Tasks FG On Recruitment Of More Nurses
Bayelsa Guber: Eches Emerges DPC Candidate
Benue SUBEB Uncovers 256 Deceased Staff On Payroll
Xenophobia: Evacuation Of Nigerians Suffers Setback
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Risk Losing Bayelsa Guber To APC, Says Timi Frank
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Melaye, Ibrahim Protest Wada’s Emergence As PDP Candidate
- NEWS23 hours ago
BREAKING: Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Dies At 95
- NEWS16 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Petitions against Sen. Wamakko, Others in Sokoto
- Others23 hours ago
Life Beyond Okada Riding: Why The North Must Hear Us
- RELIGION24 hours ago
The Hateable Fulani
- COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Labour Tackles 18 Govs Over Failure To Form Cabinet
- NEWS17 hours ago
Mosque Demolition: JNI Pursuing Justice For Muslims In Rivers