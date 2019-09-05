Wada Emerges Kogi PDP Governorship Candidate

Mr Musa Wada has emerged the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 16 governorship election in Kogi State. The chairman of the governorship primary election committee, Ahmadu Fintiri, told newsmen yesterday in Lokoja that Wada emerged by polling 748 votes to beat 12 other aspirants. Fintiri, who is the Governor of Adamawa, also disclosed that another aspirant, Abubakar Ibrahim, polled 710 votes to come second, while former Gov. Idris Wada came third with 345.

Other aspirants and their scores as announced by Fintiri were Sen. Dino Melaye, 70 votes, Aminu Abubakar Suleiman, 55, Victor Adoji, 54, Erico Ahmeh, 42, AVM Salihu Atawodi (rtd), 11, Mohamed Shaibu, 4, Bayo Averehi, 2, Emmanuel Omebije, 9 and Mrs Grace Adejoh polled 0. The committee chairman said that he decided to announce the results, having been satisfied that the conduct of the primaries had complied substantially with the provisions of the party’s constitution. “We have performed well and we should be commended by all the aspirants,” the governor said.

He said that 2,388 delegates were accredited for the election while 2,109 votes were cast. He also said that 54 voided votes were recorded, with 244 unused ballots, while 247 ballot papers could not be accounted for. Fintiri also said that the 247 missing ballot papers could be as a result of the invasion of the venue of the primary by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, saying that the number was not enough to damage the integrity of the exercise.