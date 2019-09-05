Why Kwara APC Chair Must Quit – Orisun Igbomina

Chief Gbenga Awoyale is the president general of Orisun Igbomina, a leading socio -political group in Kwara south. In this interview with Abdullahi Olesin, Awoyale defends the group’s recent call for the resignation of the state’s chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, who also hails from the zone.

Is it true that you are faceless and unknown in Kwara politics?

It is usually like that especially when things are not going well in some people’s favour. You will recall that when Alhaji Lai Mohammed’s ministerial nomination was threatened by Senator Bukola Saraki, during the first tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari, we, as a group waged war against Saraki’s move to stop Lai Mohammed’s nomination and the will of God later prevailed. We were not tagged as faceless then. We were the only group that led the agitation for the governorship slot to return to Kwara south, especially the Igbomina axis. I personally met the late Waziri of Ilorin, Dr. Olusola Saraki, as well as his son, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and they gave me their words. Eventually, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, emerged as the governor and he governed for two terms of eight years. They did not tag us faceless when we were spending our personal resources on radio programmes, bill boards, newspapers, as well as house-to-house campaign for the liberation of Kwara State even when things were so tough. It was even the people now parading themselves in the corridor of power that we didn’t see then.

To my dismay, I heard that we should delete Igbomina from our name. It is not only laughable but highly surprising that they could descend so low to utter such outrageous statement against a duly registered organisation that has been playing pivotal roles towards grassroots mobilisation. Orisun Igbomina is well known by all and sundry because it predates the creation and existence of the group sponsoring the malicious publication. And as a bonafide and patriotic son of Igbomina land, I’m not interested in joining issues with them but I will rather advise them to verify every information they have at their disposal before embarking on such carelesss statements in the interest of our community.

What is your relationship with the former senate president and immediate past governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed?

My relationship with Dr. Bukola Saraki and former governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, was never personal but political. We earlier belonged to the same party, but parted ways and later belonged to two different political parties and we possess different ideologies. It was their leadership style that I was not comfortable with. All what I warned them against eventually consumed them and it is now open to everyone to see. I can boldly say that no one is sponsoring me. It is usually like that because the atmosphere is not in their favour. That is why they are fraudulently sponsoring cyber rats to be attacking me on social media platforms. My question was that, was the governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, disrespected or not? Was he disrespected at the Abuja event or not? That was my question.

Why are you calling for the resignation of the Kwara APC chairman?

That I’m being sponsored or used is a cheap blackmail. If truly Hon. Bashiru Bolarinwa, is a politician as he has claimed and as the Kwara APC chairman who is working with party’s guidelines and constitution, why can’t he recognise the governor as the leader of the party in the state? He publicly embarrassed the governor due to his simplicity, therefore taking advantage of him unduly. He was imposed on us as the APC chairman. Before you can emerge as the party chairman, you need some level of popularity and acceptance from the people whom you want to front for, not emerging on the goodwill of a few individuals who don’t share in our political attributes and traditions. That is why it is very necessary for him to resign now and allow for a replacement. There is the need to study political trends at all levels. President Muhammadu Buhari is from the north, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is from the south -west and that is why the national chairman of the party is from the south-south in order to give other zones sense of belonging. Let

Hon. Bashiru Bolarinwa, tell me at what time in Lagos State where he comes from did the party produce the deputy governor and party chairman from the same local government or region? He deliberately wants to sabotage our democratic process and create enmity among stakeholders in the state. He wants to put all our liberation efforts in jeopardy. Therefore, we are ready to wage war against anybody who has shown himself as enemy of progress and anti-masses. That was part of why we waged war against Bukola Saraki and we shall not treat this case as an exception.

There is a report that the APC chairman has allegedly ordered police to clampdown on some of his critics calling for his resignation?

Yes, it is true that the party chairman ordered that the police should start arresting some of his critics.

Unfortunately, the person he ordered his arrest was a mere Facebook contributor who commented on my post that Hon. Bashiru Bolarinwa, should resign. This is unhealthy for our democracy and I strongly condemn it.

Can you give an appraisal of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led government’s performance in the last 100 days

Governor AbdulRazaq’s 100 days in office is marvelous and monumental. The most interesting aspect of his administration was when I heard that he approved the sum of N20 million for the repair of pot-holes in the state. To my surprise, the paltry sum of money was effectively utilised to fix our roads. We know how much past administrations earmarked for roads in the past with no significant improvement. The abandoned projects in the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, unscheduled visits to places as well as prompt actions on the needs of

Kwarans have distinguished him from his predecessors. Other outstanding records of the governor include provision of infrastructure at the NYSC camp and subsequent renovation of the camp to make an ideal accommodation for the corps members, re-opening of the shutdown Radio Kwara Radio, counterparts funding payments of N450million to SUBEB, N200million to World Bank, as well as payment of counterparts funds for NHIS.

AbdulRazaq’s achievements are far beyond 100 days in office. Most of his predecessors couldn’t boast of these achievements after two to three years in office, therefore we don’t want any distraction to come his way.

Did you contribute anything to the victory of APC during the last general elections in Kwara State?

As per my contributions to the development of the party and victory in the last elections, well, records are there. We shall not stop at that because of criticisms from some undeserving elements.