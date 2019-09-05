Xenophobia: PMAN Task Nigerians To Calm Down

The Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN), has tasked Nigerians to calm down on attacking South Africans in Nigeria.

The National President of PMAN, Dr Obi Casmir popularly known as Vombastic Uncle P who made the call in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, said that Nigerians, please calm down on attacking South Africans in Nigeria for two wrongs can’t make a right.

According to the statement: “We are appealing to federal government to take urgent action before the situation gets out of hand and also the South Africans should know their history to stop killing Nigerians in their country.

“Nigeria help to rid South Africa of apartheid. The performing musicians of Nigeria took the fight personal that every musician in Nigeria was singing “Free SA/free Mandela. Renowned musicians like. Sunny Okoson, Ras Kimono, Marjek fashek, Fela kuti, Orits williki, Mandetors, to mention but few, fought for the freedom you enjoy today in your country through our music. why do you chose to pay us back by killing our people in your country?” the statement.

He noted that the hundreds of SA students who ran to Nigeria for refuge. Nigeria single handedly spearheaded the fight against Apartheid, even when the UN and America did nothing, Nigeria took the fight very personal because of her Afrocentric Foreign Policy.

“The jubilation and public holiday in Nigeria the day Mandela was freed. We felt Africa finally won. Still wondering, this is what Mandela fought and suffered for? institutionalising xenophobia as a policy in your country?”