Connect with us
Advertise With Us

BUSINESS

Yahoo Experiences Outage Across Its Services, Several Users Impacted

Published

2 days ago

on

Yahoo said it suffered an outage on Thursday across its services, including Yahoo Mail.

“You may not be able to access some of our services, including email. Our top priority right now is getting this fixed”, Yahoo Customer Care said in a tweet.

The tweet did not specify the number of users affected by the outage or its cause.

Outage monitoring website Downdetector.com showed that more than four thousand users had been impacted.

Yahoo is owned by Verizon Communications Inc. (Reuters/NAN)

 

ABUJA MAN REVEALS (FREE) SECRET FRUITS THAT INCREASED MANHOOD AND LASTING POWER IN 7DAYS... CLICK HERE TO GET IT!
Rev Up Your Libido...Enjoy Unforgettable, Pure, Long - lasting Fun!
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Comments

MOST POPULAR

%d bloggers like this: