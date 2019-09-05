BUSINESS
Yahoo Experiences Outage Across Its Services, Several Users Impacted
Yahoo said it suffered an outage on Thursday across its services, including Yahoo Mail.
“You may not be able to access some of our services, including email. Our top priority right now is getting this fixed”, Yahoo Customer Care said in a tweet.
The tweet did not specify the number of users affected by the outage or its cause.
Outage monitoring website Downdetector.com showed that more than four thousand users had been impacted.
Yahoo is owned by Verizon Communications Inc. (Reuters/NAN)
MOST READ
FG Registers 4,377 Migrants Nationwide
Matawalle Reinstats 556 Zamfara Teachers
Tribunal Upholds Senator Wamakko’s Victory In Sokoto
NANM Tasks FG On Recruitment Of More Nurses
Bayelsa Guber: Eches Emerges DPC Candidate
Benue SUBEB Uncovers 256 Deceased Staff On Payroll
Xenophobia: Evacuation Of Nigerians Suffers Setback
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Risk Losing Bayelsa Guber To APC, Says Timi Frank
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Melaye, Ibrahim Protest Wada’s Emergence As PDP Candidate
- NEWS23 hours ago
BREAKING: Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Dies At 95
- NEWS16 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Petitions against Sen. Wamakko, Others in Sokoto
- Others23 hours ago
Life Beyond Okada Riding: Why The North Must Hear Us
- RELIGION24 hours ago
The Hateable Fulani
- COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Labour Tackles 18 Govs Over Failure To Form Cabinet
- NEWS17 hours ago
Mosque Demolition: JNI Pursuing Justice For Muslims In Rivers