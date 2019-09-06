100 Days In Office: NUT Commends Gov. Makinde

The National Union of Teachers (NUT), Oyo State Chapter, has commended the administration of Gov. Seyi Makinde, for paying attention and giving priority to the education sector in his first 100 days in office.

Mr Samson Adedoyin, the state Chairman of the union, who made the disclosure in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, said the governor had shown passion for quality and quantitative education.

“Since he came in, our salaries have been regular; he has also settled most arrears that he inherited, and our relationship with the government is now very cordial, to say the least.

“Promotion and promotion allowances have been effected; we are confident that before long, the education sector in the state will witness a turn-around. So far, we are happy with him,” he said.

Adedoyin, however, appealed to the governor for payment of the teachers’ 2018 leave bonus for Primary school teachers in the state.

“Apart from the leave bonus for our primary school teachers, we are also appealing for running grant for schools, since the administration has rightly abolished fees and introduced free education.

“There will be need to prepare adequately ahead of the new academic session; we need materials to teach and also undertake some expenses in some schools, this is where the running grants help.

“We have informed him of the above and we are absolutely confident that he will surely do something about it,” he said. (NAN)