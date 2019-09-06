Ayinde Targets Victory As Eskilstuna Host Goteborg

Nigerian international, Ayinde Halimatu Ibrahim, who plies her trade with Swedish outfit, Eskilstuna United is hoping that her side extends their unbeaten run in the league with a resound victory when host they Goteborg in one of the fixtures lineup for this weekend in Swedish Women league.

Ayinde who was on for 90 minutes and instrumental for her side 4-0 triumph over Kunhsbackan last weekend, told LEADERSHIP Weekend Sports ahead of the encounter that she and her teammates are ready for the match and hope to pocket all the three points at stake.

“Victory all the way…, we don’t want to lose any point now. So, we want to make sure and hopefully get the whole three points come Saturday,” Ayinde said.

The Super Falcons midfielder who is a regular starter for Eskilstuna since she joined the club from another Sweden side, Asarum IF, was impressive in the 4-0 victory over Kunhsbackan last weekend. The Nigerian came close to increase the tally for Eskilstuna but her effort went wide. The result helps Eskilstuna climbed to eighth on the log from 15 matches. The visitors go into today’s game in second place after 15 rounds of matches.