Bagudu Tasks Banks, Others On Investment In Agriculture

Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu, has advised banks to increase their loan portfolio to the agriculture sector, saying investing in agriculture is not as risky as other sectors that benefits up to 90 per cent loan facilities.

Bagudu, who is the chairman, Presidential Task Force Committee on Rice and Wheat Production, made this known at the 2019 Agriculture Summit Africa, at a two – day summit organised by Sterling Bank in collaboration with the World Bank and other stakeholders.

Bagudu expressed concern that besides Sterling Bank, which had dedicated 10 per cent of its total loan portfolio to the agriculture sector, other commercial banks only dedicate one or two per cent of their total loan portfolio to the sector.

LEADERSHIP Friday reports that the summit, with the theme: “Agriculture: Your Piece of the Trillion-Dollar Economy,” had about 2000 participants, with representatives from the US and over 30 participants from other African countries among others.

The governor also expressed concern that in spite of efforts to reposition agriculture in Nigeria, the support from stakeholders was not encouraging.

According to him, “Commercial banks believe that it is risky investing in agriculture, not knowing that it is the safest sector to invest in.”

While commending Sterling Bank and other stakeholders for their support to the federal government in making the desire for agriculture in the country a reality, he said, many commercial banks do not realise that lending to the agricultural sector would ensure safer banking and more prosperous society.

He noted that if agriculture was only one or two per cent of a bank’s portfolio, the staff of such banks may follow the same priority, with little chance for someone in the agriculture department having the opportunity to head such bank.

He also called policy makers to be at alert to activities in the international markets to come up with policies that would place the country at an advantage globally, noting that there were so many distortions caused by wealthy countries to continue to control the market.

“It is important, we put pressure to improve loan portfolio in agriculture and encourage banks and other major stakeholders to put their best brains in agriculture.

“Over the last three years I have interacted with Sterling Bank and it shows how much there is to do, how much value addition is there to achieve and how much money there is to make in the sector.

“We have good brains that can help us figure out how to fund agriculture and the evidence is out there that agriculture is not as risky as those sectors that benefit up to 90 per cent loans from banks,” he said.

He stressed that Nigerians had seen a federal government that was willing to engage stakeholders at all levels.

According to him, some of the evidence that the present government values agriculture include President Muhammadu Buhari chairing the Food Security Council and playing host to major stakeholders in the sector.He also listed the Presidential Task Force and the fertiliser initiative.