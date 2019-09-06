Benue Versity Shutdown: Senate Approves Students’ Demand, Selected Students To Resume Monday

Senate of the Benue State University, (BSU) Makurdi has approved the demand by students of the institution to recalculate their CGPA from its 4 grading system back to 5 point grading system.

The school authority while asking only 100L and 500L students to resume academic activities on Monday said the acceptance of its students demand is to maintain peace and order in the institution.

According to a press statement from the BSU Management Media House, the decision to accept the demand of the students was taking on Thursday by the University Senate which met following the protest mobilised by the students on the 4/5 point grading system on Monday that led to the school’s shutdown.

“The senate final words aimed at a platter through several deliberation that a committee should be flagged on board to recaculate the said CGPA from its 4 grading system back to 5 point grading system in other to enumerate peace.

“Meanwhile, 100 and 500 level are to resume school in Ernest on Monday as they are not affected by the 4point grading system”.

In another development, the Senate also approved the setting up of another committee to probe the protest staged by the aggrieved students of the University.

“Another committee was also set to probe the acclaimed protest by the grieved Students”.

The senate urge the Students to remain calm and portray good behaviors as modalities are set on ground to attend to their mind set.