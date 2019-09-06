Borno Earmarks N3Billion For Rehabilitation Of Roads

Borno state governor, Babagana Umara Zulum has set aside N3billion for the reconstruction of Maiduguri -Bama – Banki and Bama – Gwoza roads.

Prof. Zulum disclosed this yesterday at the Shehu of Bama’s palace during his 5 – day official tour of local governments in the southern part of Borno state, from where he moved to Bama.

According to the governor, the road is very critical as it links Borno state and Cameroon as well as Adamawa state, of which if reconstructed, will ease free movements of goods and people as well as boost the economy of the two countries.

The governor also used the period in all the places visited to express his appreciation to the Nigerian Army, the police, paramilitary agencies and the celebrated members of the CJTF for their gallantry and maintenance of peace and order in the society.

Zulum urged them to foward whatever is their need immediate approval.

While addressing all the Royal Fathers in the southern part visited, Zulum thanked all of them for the role they are playing in their domain as Royal Fathers and assured them of his support at all times, also urged them to forward their need at any time for approval.

A statement issued by the Director of press, Government House, Mr Ndahi Pindar Sawa, added that the governor also promised to tackle the issues of flooding through construction of drainages in all the areas affected, provide some feeder roads where necessary and tackle the problems of unemployment through establishment of skills acquisition , as well as creating conducive environment for people to engage in agriculture