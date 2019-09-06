BREAKING: Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Dies At 95

Zimbabwe’s first post-independence leader, Robert Mugabe has died aged 95.

President Mugabe had been in hospital in Singapore since April but died after battling ill health..

His successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, expressed his “utmost sadness”, calling Mr Mugabe “Zimbabwe’s founding father” and “an icon of liberation”

Mugabe’s early years were praised for broadening access to health and education for the black majority. But his controversial land reform programme sparked an economic collapse and his later years were marked by rights abuses and corruption.

He won Zimbabwe’s first election after independence, becoming prime minister in 1980. He abolished the office in 1987, becoming president instead.

He was ousted in a military coup in November 2017, ending three decades in power.