Buhari Mourns Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Government and people of Zimbabwe over the passing of the founding father and former President, Robert Mugabe, at 95.

The President, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Friday, commiserated with family members, friends and political associates of the late political activist.

President Buhari noted that Mugabe fought for the independence of his country from colonial rule and lived most of his life in public service.

According to him, Mugabe’s sacrifices, especially in the struggle for the political and economic emancipation of his people, will always be remembered by posterity.

He prayed that the Almighty God will grant the soul of the former president rest and comfort his loved ones. (NAN)