Dangote Canvasses For More Women On Corporate Boards

The president/CE Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has called for the appointment of more women to the boards of corporate organisations in Nigeria, to promote gender equality and economic well-being.

He stated that this is in line with the agenda of the current administration and the realisation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5.

The visionary businessman, who also advocated improved empowerment of women across all social strata, believes such board appointments would spur the growth of organisations with positive impact on both the economic and social well-being of the country as experienced in foreign countries.

Dangote, who chaired a session on Gender Equality & Female Empowerment, made the calls in during the 59th Annual General Conference of the 2019 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), held in Lagos, recently.

The business mogul, who was represented by the managing director of the Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou, acknowledged the vital role played by women at the topmost levels of the Dangote Group, which have contributed to the rapid growth and expansion of the conglomerate across Africa.

At an event sponsored by the Dangote Group and attended by group lead, Risk Management, Dangote Industries Limited, Mariya Aliko Dangote and group executive director, Dangote Industries Limited, Halima Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa acknowledged that there was still a lot of work to be done to ensure gender equality and women’s empowerment in the nation.