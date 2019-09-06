Dealing With Child Language Disabilities

The development of the intellectual ability of man is through language, which is also the platform for the development of peoples’ career, vocation, job, occupation, profession, livelihood and a line of business.

Language acquisition demands so much of the human mechanism that if anything goes wrong with any part of this mechanism, it may affect the proper language development of the child and learning as a whole.

In Nigeria, several children with communication disorders exist in our schools without provision for their management. This can result to some dropping out of school because of minor communication disorders.

A professor of Applied Linguistic in child Language and Communication Disorders, National Open University of Nigeria, Mrs Shirley Yul-Ifode, said development of different aspects of the child’s life depends on the level of exposure or interaction with his environment, most of which is by employing language.

She stressed that child language and language disabilities, as well as, general communication disorders have enjoyed extensive compassionate attention in most of the developed world but are facing lots of challenges in Nigeria.

“Communication, the bedrock of academic excellence, a right of every child, had been highly neglected in Nigeria, but recently gaining attention through the expansion of Linguistic studies powered by some of us in this direction.

“However, sad as it may appear for communication disordered persons, the consequences go beyond communication. This is because of the relationship between the developing child and his language, the medium of communication. Communication is an index of normal/healthy development, maladjustment, as well as some developmental disorders.

“Thus, any family that goes beyond the breath of life and pays attention to the language development of the child will be able to observe deviations, not only in the communication patterns, when they arise, but also in other areas of development of the child for early intervention.

Yul-Ifode added that it is essential to provide help and support as soon as possible because of the limitation placed on communication disorders.

According to her, many questions confront families of children with various developmental disorders without any apparent physical disability. Communication disorders are among these.

“The questions have remained unanswered not because many of them have no answers, but because there is a very minimal concern for them in Nigeria, while various groups/organisations involved with persons with disabilities still operate in isolation. Apart from such occasions as World Disability Day, Autism Day, Children’s Day, and other special days, when some NGOS or Charity organisations bring most stakeholders together, interdisciplinary/multidisciplinary fora are still needed to brainstorm on the way forward for this Nigerian child, regularly.

“This is particularly needed in the spirit of globalisation, of which we have read and heard much about, but with less action in the area of the special child with communication needs, which is standing on the minority.

In our communities today, from homes to schools, hospitals and playgrounds, there are various communication disorders of varying degrees. Some are unable to communicate effectively through the medium of language with other users of the target language; while a few others have just not developed the communication faculty that we encounter children with.

The academic Don said there is still an urgent need for collaboration in Nigeria, adding that it is through such collaborative interdisciplinary studies/works that we can apply a number of our disciplines to real-life situations; otherwise, we would end up only in our classrooms and desks.

“A single discipline cannot adequately address the subject of Child Language and Language/Communication Disorders.” She said.

Speaking on some of the environmental factors that can precipitate language dysfunction in children, the professor said the failure to associate care of an infant with the noises and movements he or she makes during early infancy can lead to dysfunction in his communication.

She identified failure of the environment to care for the infant’s verbal output by talking to the child will lead to dysfunction in the use of language in communication such as addiction to pantomime, while also stating that failure to understand, accept, and positively reinforce the first speech attempts of the child would likely to result in a refusal of the infant to use speech as a medium of expression.

There is, however, need to collaborate in seeing the child through after birth because without language, we cannot successfully or accurately transmit the societal values, morals and norms to a child, yet, some children are living or still run the risk of not having this faculty.