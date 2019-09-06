Dealing With Envy

In our last sermon, we discussed how to control anger. Today, we shall discuss envy as one of the negative results of anger.

The first negative effect of anger is spite. To spite is to intentionally annoy, hurt, or upset. Spiteful words or actions are commonly uttered to express anger and are delivered in such a way that it is clear that the person is delivering them just to annoy, hurt, or upset another person.

In promoting spite, people develop the habit of envy, an emotion which “occurs when a person lacks another’s superior quality, achievement, or possession and either desires it or wishes that the other lacked it.” It is also defined as “the pain caused by the good fortune of others.”

Some scholars suggest that envy is of two types: malicious envy and benign envy – malicious envy being proposed as a sick force that ruins a person and his/her mind and causes the envious person to blindly want the ‘hero’ to suffer. On the other hand, benign envy is a type of positive motivational force that causes the person to aspire to be as good as the ‘hero – but only if benign envy is used in a right way.

The later type of envy was a driving force behind the movement towards development and democracy and must be endured to achieve a more just social system. While the former means taking pleasure in the misfortune of others. Basically, people find themselves experiencing an overwhelming emotion due to someone else’s owning or possessing desirable items that they do not have.

Religious view of envy becomes clear if we understand that all religions kick against envy. In the Book of Genesis and the Quran, envy is said to be the motivation behind Cain murdering his brother, Abel, as Cain envied Abel because God favored Abel’s sacrifice over Cain’s. In Islam, envy is an impurity of the heart and can destroy one’s good deeds. “One must be content with what God has willed and believe in the justice of the creator. A Muslim should not allow envy to inflict harm upon him/her. The messenger of Allah Muhammad SAW said, “Do not envy each other, do not hate each other, do not oppose each other, and do not cut relations, rather be servants of Allah as brothers. Sahih al-Bukhari and Sahih Muslim.

A Muslim may wish for himself a blessing like that which someone else has, without wanting it to be taken away from the other person. This is permissible and is not called hasad, rather, it is called ghibtah. “There is to be no envy except in two cases: (towards) a person to whom Allah has granted wisdom, and who rules by this and teaches it to the people, and (towards) a person to whom Allah has granted wealth and property along with the power to spend it in the cause of the Truth.” [Al-Bukhaari & Muslim]

Islam teaches us to always pray against envy: “Say: I seek refuge in the Lord of the Daybreak. From the evil of that which He created; From the evil of the darkness when it is intense, And from the evil of malignant witchcraft, And from the evil of the envier when he envieth. Surat Al-Falaq 1 – 5

Overcoming envy may negatively affect the closeness and satisfaction of relationships. Or might be similar to dealing with other negative emotions (anger, resentment, etc.) Individuals experiencing anger often seek professional help (anger management) to help understand why they feel the way they do and how to cope. Subjects experiencing envy often have a skewed perception on how to achieve true happiness. By helping people to change these perceptions, they will be more able to understand the real meaning of fortune and satisfaction with what they do have.

According Islamic scholars there are three ways to overcome envy 1- Acceptance: when you accept the source of the provision Say: Who giveth you provision from the sky and the earth? Say: Allah, Lo! we or you assuredly are rightly guided or in error manifest. Sura Saba’, Ayah 24. 2-Ask Allah to bless that favor and 3- try to remove that self-centeredness you have.

Conclusively, coping with envy can be similar to coping with anger. The issue must be addressed cognitively in order to work through the emotion.