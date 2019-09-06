NEWS
DG Warns Corps Members Against Indecent Dressing
Corps members have been warned to dress properly as responsible role models that are worthy of emulation by the society.
The director general, NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim gave the warning yesterday in his address to corps members at Kogi State Orientation Camp in Kabba.
According to a press statement made available to LEADERSHIP Friday by the director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, the DG noted that NYSC Scheme would not condone improper dressing with its uniforms adding that all corps members must adhere strictly to the approved dress code for all events.
The NYSC boss added that strict disciplinary measures would be applied on any erring corps member.
Speaking further, lbrahim appealed to the corps members to use the social media for the promotion of national unity and refrain from spreading unverified information and ‘hate speeches’.
He urged them to be patriotic and contribute their quota to the corporate existence of the country.
Ibrahim admonished them to integrate themselves into their host community and embark on projects that would affect their lives positively. “You must be security conscious wherever you are because your lives are precious to us and we don’t want you to go back to your parents incapacitated. Be agents of positive change, shun every form of criminality, cybercrimes, drug peddling, cultism and others”, he added.
