Dissecting Nigeria Army’s Intelligence–Driven Approach To Insecurity

As the nation’s security forces continue to face threat daily, TARKAA DAVID looks at Nigerian Army’s intelligence-driven approach to stem the tide.

Nigeria is bedeviled with contemporary security threats that requires dynamic and contemporary approaches. Though internal security operations are predominantly carried out in collaboration with the police, the military is saddled with the responsibility to support when called upon.

The nation’s security challenges have threatened the very fabrics of the state so much that if not attended to, could lead to disintegration. Though, some pundits believe the problems persist, not due to lack of intelligence but lack of political will to address them, others believe the challenges persist because people who are supposed to address them rather benefit from resources meant to be used.

The United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, Agnes Callamard, during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, said Nigeria’s multiple security problems has created a crisis that requires urgent attention and could lead to instability in other African countries if not addressed.

This is as security forces in Africa’s most populous country are trying to tackle a decade-long Islamist insurgency in the northeast, banditry in the northwest and bloody clashes between nomadic herdsmen and farming communities over dwindling arable land in central states, in addition to kidnapping and armed banditry.

Agnes Callamard said Nigeria is a “pressure cooker of internal conflict. The overall situation I have found is one of extreme concern,” she said.

She made this revelation while presenting her preliminary findings following a 12-day visit to Nigeria. Callamard said the police and military had shown excessive use of lethal force across the West African country which, combined with a lack of effective investigations and meaningful prosecution, caused by a lack of accountability.

She said the country required changes in the judiciary, police and military to stop people from resorting to violence in the absence of justice.

“The lack of accountability is on such a scale that pretending this is nothing short of a crisis will be a major mistake. If ignored, its ripple effect will spread in the sub-region given the country’s important role in the continent,” she said.

The boko haram insurgency, which began in northeast Nigeria in 2009, spreading to parts of neighbouring Cameroon, Chad and Niger, has come under intense pressure by the national forces.

Callamard said the move to ban the group appeared to be based on what the authorities thought IMN could become rather than its actions, adding that she had not been presented with any evidence to suggest the group was weaponised and posed a threat to the country.

The chief of army staff (COAS), Lt General Tukur Buratai, has approved the establishment of intelligence cells at flashpoints across the country to enhance timely intelligence gathering to address the lingering insecurity.

This is just as the COAS has also approved the relocation of Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps (NAIC) training college from Lagos to Abuja.

Lt Gen Buratai, in his remarks at the commissioning ceremony of the headquarters, NAIC annex complex, said he has, since assumption of office, made deliberate efforts to enhance the overall operational capabilities of the Nigerian Army through targeted infrastructural development to meet international standards.

He said: “since my assumption of office as the COAS, I’ve made deliberate efforts to enhance the overall operational capabilities of the Nigerian army through the implementation of an innovative strategy to ensure that the NA is always ahead of the adversary in this complex and asymmetric threats environment.”

He said the NAIC has benefited greatly due to the primacy of intelligence in combating contemporary asymmetric threats to national security.

“It is not coincidental that I’ve made deliberate efforts to uplift the general operational capabilities of the Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps given the primacy of Intelligence in combating contemporary asymmetric threats to national security.

“I believe that a well-equipped and administered NAIC that functions optimally, will have a multiplier effect across Nigerian Army operations,” he said.

In his welcome address, the chief of NAIC, Major General Samuel Adebayo, in his remarks, said the structure, which houses critical intelligence facilities, will revolutionise intelligence collection capability of the corps to produce timely and accurate intelligence reports.

“The centre is intended to revolutionise intelligence collection capabilities of the NAIC to produce timely and accurate intelligence reports for all ongoing Nigerian Army operations, both locally and internationally.”

He also added, “in order to ensure maximum exploitation of human intelligence, the COAS has approved requests to establish intelligence cells in flashpoints across the country and relocation of Nigerian Army Intelligence Corps training school from Lagos to Abuja.”

Major General Adebayo further stated that the COAS has also approved funds for the training of NAIC staff to man the facilities.

He noted that the structure, which houses a counter-intelligence command, psychological operations command, command and control centre, and forensic laboratory, was executed within nine months.