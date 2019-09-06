EFCC Convicts 2, Docks 3 Over Fraud In Borno

The Economic and Financial Crimes, EFCC, Maiduguri zonal office has secured the conviction of Ibrahim Goni Bama and Bamai Kachallah (AKA ALI KACHALLAH) before Justice Umar Fadawu, of the Borno state high court Maiduguri , on a-two count charge for the offence of conspiracy and criminal misappropriation of funds to the tune of N10m.

Bama and Kachallah’s journey to the prison started when they were awarded a contract by an International Non Governmental Organisation (INGO), Norwegian Refugee Council worth N10m.

The defendants approached Abubakar Sadiq Gubio, who is the complainant to finance the said contract, which he obliged. The contract was later revoked by the INGO but same was not communicated to Gubio, neither his money was returned.

The count reads: “That you, IBRAHIM GONI BAMA and BAMAI KACHALLAH (AKA ALI KACHALLAH) sometime in December, 2018 at Maiduguri within the Jurisdiction of the High Court of Borno State did conspire amongst your selves to do an illegal act to wit: dishonestly convert to your own use the sum of N10,000,000.00 (Ten Million ) belonging to Abubakar Sadiq Gubio and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 96(1) (a) and punishable under section 97(1) of Penal Code Law 102, Laws of Borno State.”

The defendants pleaded guilty to the two count charge preferred against them by the prosecution.

Counsel for the prosecution, Benjamin Manji led in evidence Salisu Muhammad Rabiu, second in command in the Advance Fee Fraud unit, to give a summary of the investigation carried out by his unit.

According to him, the case was assigned to Advance Fee Fraud for discrete investigation and letters were written to CAC, United Bank for Africa, Zenith Bank, Norwegian Refugee Council amongst others.

He said: ” It was discovered that, the complainant sent N10m to the first and second defendants in two trenches into UBA and Zenith bank accounts of the defendants”

“The contract was awarded to the second defendant’s company by NRC and it’s subsequently cancelled the contract due to some investigation the INGO conducted on the purported company”

“We also confirmed from NRC about implementation of the said contract awarded, and it was confirmed zero implementation by the purported company” Rabi’u stated.

Justice Fadawu admitted and marked letter of complaint as exhibit A, Letters from UBA and Zenith Bank as exhibit B, letters from NRC as exhibit D-E. Others admitted by the court are the two statements of the defendants as F-F4 and G-G4 respectively.

Prosecution counsel, Benjami Manji, thereafter prayed the court to convict the defendants as charged accordingly.

Justice Fadawu in his judgment convicted the defendants based on criminal misappropriation and conspiracy.

During alocutos, counsels for the first defendant A.B Usman and that of the second defendant B.G Umar pleaded for leniency and urge the court to temper justice with mercy, as the convicts has shown remorse. They equally informed the court, that the nominal complainant was fully restituted.

Justice Fadawu sentenced them on count one to three years in prison with an option of fine in the sum of three Hundred Thousand Naira. They were also sentenced to one year in prison custody with an option of Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira.

Similarly, the Maiduguri Zonal office, of the EFCC, has arraigned Bulus Moses (Alias Heavy Dollar), before Justice Fadawu Umar of the Borno State High court, Maiduguri on a one count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N4.5m.

It was revealed that, Heavy Dollar fraudulently received the above sum in installments under the guise of executing a contract for the supplying sugar from an NGO Acted.

The count reads: “That you, BULU MOSES (Alias Heavy Dollar) sometime between September and October 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud obtained the gross sum of N5,400,000.00 (Five Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira) from one Sunusi under the false pretense that the said sum represent payment towards the execution of a purported contract of the supply of Sugar awarded to you by a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(1) (b) of the Advance Fee fraud and other Fraud related offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

More so, at the same court, Emmanuel Yakubu was arraigned on a-one count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretence to the tune of N10m.

According to investigation conducted against Young Aid International which revealed that, the defendant is behind the scheme, which he fraudulently received the sum of N10m.

They pleaded not guilty to the counts prepared against them by the prosecution.

Justice Fadawu, while adjourning to 12th September, for Heavy Dollar and 11th September, 2019 for Yakubu, ordered the remand of both the defendants in prison custody respectively.