Executive Order: When Port Challenges Defy FG’s Directives

Two years after pronouncement of 24-hour port operations through the executive order by vice president Yemi Osinbajo, Nigerian seaport challenges still persist. YUSUF BABALOLA writes.

In May 2017, the federal government announced an executive order on 24 hours port operations at the nation’s seaports.

The federal government through the then acting president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had directed that the Apapa ports should run 24/7 and banned touting at all ports.

The vice president who had said during the signing that it takes immediate effect said,

“The Apapa Port shall resume 24-hour operations within 30 days of the issuance of this Order and there shall be no touting whatsoever by official or unofficial persons at any port in Nigeria.”

According to the directive on port operations, “On duty staff shall be properly identified by uniform and official cards, while off duty staff shall stay away from the ports except with the express approval of the agency head. The FAAN Aviation Security (AVSEC) and Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) Security shall enforce this order.”

However, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), begun move to activate the implementation of the federal government’s Executive Order issued by Prof. Osinbajo on new operating procedures at the seaports across the country.

The NPA management led by the managing director , Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, trimmed down the numbers of agencies presently operating at the nation’s ports from 10 to six.

Before the implementation of the executive order, the agencies at the ports include, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS); Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA); Nigeria Police; Department of State Security (DSS); Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) and Port Health Agency (PHA); Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON); Port Quarantine Services (PQS); National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

But, after the meeting with agencies of government and stakeholders, Ms Usman sacked SON, NAFDAC, Plant Quarantine and NDLEA from operating in the ports with immediate effect and directed that they should show up only when their services were required.

The operations of the agencies before being ejected from the seaports increased the time spent on good clearance from one week to several weeks due to long documentation process.

It also fuels corruption as money exchanged hands between clearing agents and official of the agency.

However, two years down the line after the pronouncement, the port has returned to status quo as the clearing time, corruption, and some failing issues the executive order has once addressed returned.

Also, the issue the executive order was supposed to address in the nation’s seaports that refused to go.

No Night Shift For Customs Officers Yet

Since the executive order specifies 24hours port operation which include cargo examination and evacuation, the Customs Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) said his officers would work on shift to achieve the directive.

“There is no way we can stretch one officer for 24 hours as regards the directive, therefore, we have to adopt the process of shift and that is the only way we can be able to cover the 24 hours directive,” Ali said.

However, 24 hours customs operations have ceased at the Nigerian seaports. Now, customs officers resume at 10am and close for the day by 4pm making them only work on examination of containers for a paltry six hours in a day.

Poor Lighting Of Roads Linking The Seaports

The NPA MD also identified bad illumination as another problem experienced at the seaport.She promised that the seaports would be properly lit for 24hours operations.

“We have also identified challenges with full illumination of the port and we are working to provide full illumination of the ports area and providing security for port operation at night.The lighting of the seaport is still a nightmare as the port access roads still remain dark and dangerous for night operations.

“ For instance, truck drivers have complained of hijack of cargoes in a badly lit area. Hence, to put confidence in port operators, there is a need for proper lighting of access roads leading to the port nationwide,” she said.

The former president, Senior Staff Association of Communications, Transport and Corporations (SSACTAC), Benson Adegbeyeni, has complained of inability of the port to operate 24-hours because of lack of infrastructure like good roads and proper lighting of the ports.

“Talking about 24 – hour port operations, where is the lighting? Can you work inside the ports at night? No, because of poor lighting of the ports. My people are complaining that they always sleep inside their cars,” said Adegbeyemi.

Lack Of 24-hours Security

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has vowed to implement the executive order by deploying its officers for 24 hours security of cargoes at seaports nationwide.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on the implementation of the Executive Order of the federal government on port operations in Apapa, Lagos, the then assistant inspector general of police, Maritime Command, Pius Imueh, said order has been given to all commissioner of police, area commanders, zonal commanders to ensure security for movement of cargoes and trucks 24hours.

“Concerning security issues, we have deployed 24hours operations at the seaport. We are aware of port security of the goods and the port police are strategically ready to ensure all port areas are secured.

“After this meeting, I will be going to Abuja for meeting with the inspector general of police, and all CP, AC are informed about this and they are required to ensure the security of movement of goods out of the port to keep business moving,” he said.

Though, the police AIG had promised to beef up security at seaports , but cargo pilfering has increased at the port.

Recently, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) called on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and port concessionaires to address the menace of cargo vandalism at the seaports by suspected wharf rats.

MWUN has said that the development, if not urgently addressed, would send wrong signals to the international maritime community about insecurity in Nigerian ports.

FG Yet To Provide Scanners

The federal government is ready to provide scanners at the port to drive the directive of 24hours operations.

According to the customs CG, the government was aware of the importance of the scanners to the directive and how it would fast track cargo clearance at the seaports.

He said, “On the issue of providing functional scanners at the port, the government is doing everything and hopefully before couple of months we will have scanners at the port because we realise that to fast track cargo clearance we need scanners.

“If we need to subject all cargoes to 100 per cent examination, it will not facilitate trade so we are working under the supervision of the acting President himself towards getting scanners and very soon it will be available.”

But, after several assurances from the customs boss and the federal government, none of Nigerian seaports have a functional scanner.

The lack of scanners has however affected 100 per cent cargo examination at seaports and land borders thereby slowing down trade facilitation and defeating the essence of the 24 hours cargo clearance.

Bribery and Extortion

Ms Usman has warned federal government agencies to stay away from bribery and extortion of stakeholders.

She, however, charged clearing agents to report any official soliciting for bribe for adequate punishment.

“On bribery and extortion, we have made it clear that once officers are identified or caught they should be brought to our attention and necessary action will be taken,” she said.

However, due to lack of automation which breeds human contacts, allegations of corruption and under the table dealing is still rife at the nation’s seaports.

Continued Absence Of Single Window

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), managing director, Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman, in a way to begin the enforcement of the executive order, sacked some agencies of government from the port. According to her, the sacked agencies would not be allowed to operate at the port but would be called upon to inspect only cargoes within their jurisdiction.

The agencies to operate at the ports are the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the Ports Health Agency (PHA), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Department of State Security (DSS).

Single window system in the form of the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) aims to facilitate the import and export of goods. A single point of entry for the exchange of electronic information between regulatory agencies and trading participants is simpler, faster and more efficient.

Also, many key development agencies and financial institutions across the globe, including the World Bank, now see it as a veritable tool for trade and economic competitiveness as it is the case in many developed world, but stakeholders have argued that the federal government should make single window available for easy interactions among agencies of government.

They opined that instead of having agencies domiciled at seaports, they should instead interface at single window which would reduce costs, cargo dwell time and facilitate trade. The implementation of Single Window in clearance of goods and trade has many benefits such as improving the gains of African nations by 50 per cent. Trade processing in Nigeria at the moment is limited by excessive bureaucracy.

Nigeria needs to embrace Single Window in order to enhance trade and competitiveness in its economy. The world is now a global village and those who do not see the need to embrace change in line with international standards and practices may be left behind. Trade facilitation is basically about ‘process reforms’ that would improve documentation and reduce cargo dwell time. The reforms would enhance national trade competitiveness by improving import/export procedures and document handling among government agencies.

Lack Of Automation

For 24-hour operations at the port to be successful in Nigeria’s port environment, there is the need for automation of the port system. This would reduce human contact and ensure efficiency of services. The automation, which would align the ports with ports in other countries, would reduce clearing time, encourage transparency and boost revenue. The automation, which would align the ports with ports in other countries, would reduce clearing time, encourage transparency and boost revenue.

The automation of services is believed to be the only way to improve trade facilitation at the seaports. It is through such technological advancement as automation that one can remain in any part of the country and operate his or her account irrespective of where it was opened. With automation, one can pay for services and even purchase products within and outside the country without having to go to the bank or shops.

Automation is the only way to bring the industry at the same level with other maritime nations. In the ports of advanced nations, clearing of goods and services take place without the physical presence of the brokers at the ports. Those at the ports are mainly key security staff, who monitor operations. But, despite the order, human contacts that breeds corruption still exist unabated.