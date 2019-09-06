FBI Cybercrime List And Ethnicisation Of Crime

Last week, the United States announced the arrest and prosecution of 80 alleged fraudsters, many of them Nigerians, in what it called a massive conspiracy to steal millions of dollars through various schemes.

The announcement was made by Nick Hanna, a US Attorney, who alleged that the suspects connived with state and federal agencies to carry out their acts.

“A 252-count federal grand jury indictment unsealed today charges 80 defendants, most of whom are Nigerian nationals, with participating in a massive conspiracy to steal millions of dollars through a variety of fraud schemes and launder the funds through a Los Angeles-based money laundering network,” the Department of Justice of the Central District of California said in a statement on its website.

The social media commentators went on overdrive when it was discovered that 95% of the people on the list are Igbo. This is coming on the heels of the arrest of Obinwanne Okeke, the Invictus Group CEO who is popularly known as Invictus Obi.

Also, during the week, Nigeria’s Economic and Financial Crimes Commission arrested 33 suspected fraudsters at their hideout in Owerri, Imo state.

The developments, sadly, has generated into an Igbo – Yoruba war on the social media as another list surfaced on the Internet of 23 Nigerian on death row in Saudi Arabia over drug related offences.

I have said it several times on this page that ethnicisation and politisation of crimes will not take us anywhere. Besides, like I always postulate that criminals should be treated on an individual basis and not because of their tribe or religion .

I was shocked to see ethnic champions who called the Fulanis the worst thing since Hitler, saying we should not ethinicise the FBI list. You see why hypocrisy is a bad thing. I said it several times on this page, even though most of the kidnappings are being carried out by the Fulanis, it doesn’t make all Fulanis kidnappers and killers. We still have respectable SANs, Engineers, doctors, scientists, herders and shoe cobblers among the Fulanis.

Shamefully, the hypocrites villying a whole tribe because of the activities of some few criminals are the ones now saying we should not tar all Igbos or southerners as scammers.This is a clear case of selective amnesia.

It’s definitely a bad time to be a Nigerian as most of us will be tarred with the same brush. Any Nigerian entering any country now will be subjected to rigorous screening.

I also find it appalling to see different posts on the social media blaming politicians and equating election rigging to Yahoo Yahoo. Anyone trying to justify cybercrimes because of political affiliations needs a visit to the shrink.

Intructively, Internet crimes stand condemned anywhere in the world. It is sad to see an astronomical rise in internet crimes which is attributed to the get-rich-quick syndrome of the youths. Also, the erosion of family values is another major factor. It doesn’t matter where you get the car or house from, your parents will not ask questions. Some parents don’t even care where the money is coming from. This is sad and shameful.

The video of one of the FBI suspects spraying dollars at his baby’s shower was a complete giveaway. Which honest or hardworking businessman will indulge in such obscene show of wealth. Our own Dangote or Otedola would certainly not do such because they earn their monies legitimately.

There’s a need for a total reorientation among our youths and that is where the National Orientation Agency comes in. The agency has been in a comatose state for some years now. The agency itself needs revival.

Unfortunately, our society and culture lionise individual who have not verifiable source of income just because they have cash to burn. We even see our musicians singing the praises of some of these fraudsters.

Pointedly, we need to start celebrating Nigerians who are doing us proud at home and in diaspora. We need to redeem our image fast.