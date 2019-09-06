NEWS
FG Approves September 16 As National ID Day
The federal government of Nigeria has approved the recognition and observance of September 16 of every year as National Identity Day.
The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha conveyed the government’s approval in a letter dated August 29, 2019 and addressed to the director-general of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Aziz.
In the letter signed on behalf of the SGF by David K. Gende, the director, Planning, Research & Statistics in the Office of the SGF, Mr. Mustapha conveyed government’s approval to the NIMC chief executive officer that Nigeria “should join the Coalition for International Identity Day,” in response to the latter’s earlier request.
The letter reads in part: “I am to inform you that the SGF has considered and approved (i) that Nigeria should join the Coalition for International Identity Day, which will recognise the role of identity management for proper planning, governance and efficient service delivery;
“(ii) that the National Identity Management Commission should proceed with educational and awareness campaigns on the proposed identity day to other public and private sector stakeholders including institutions in the movement.”
By that approval therefore, Nigeria becomes the first country in the world to formally adopt September 16, otherwise called 16.9, as Identity Day (ID-Day).
Engr. Aziz said in a statement that already, NIMC has lined up a number of activities to formally launch Nigeria’s Identity Day on September 16, 2019, year being the debut edition. The programme will take place in Abuja, with stakeholders from public and private sectors attending.
The ID-Day campaign was initiated at the 4th Annual Meeting of the ID4Africa Movement on 24 April 2018, in Abuja, Nigeria, as a global coalition calling for the recognition by the United Nations of September 16 – or 16.9 – as International Identity Day (ID Day) as identity plays an increasingly important role worldwide in developed as well as developing economies.
MOST READ
FG Registers 4,377 Migrants Nationwide
Matawalle Reinstats 556 Zamfara Teachers
Tribunal Upholds Senator Wamakko’s Victory In Sokoto
NANM Tasks FG On Recruitment Of More Nurses
Bayelsa Guber: Eches Emerges DPC Candidate
Benue SUBEB Uncovers 256 Deceased Staff On Payroll
Xenophobia: Evacuation Of Nigerians Suffers Setback
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Risk Losing Bayelsa Guber To APC, Says Timi Frank
- NEWS22 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Melaye, Ibrahim Protest Wada’s Emergence As PDP Candidate
- NEWS23 hours ago
BREAKING: Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Dies At 95
- NEWS16 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Petitions against Sen. Wamakko, Others in Sokoto
- Others23 hours ago
Life Beyond Okada Riding: Why The North Must Hear Us
- RELIGION24 hours ago
The Hateable Fulani
- NEWS17 hours ago
Mosque Demolition: JNI Pursuing Justice For Muslims In Rivers
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
Xenophobia, Social Media, South Africa And The Rest Of Us