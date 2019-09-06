FG To Partner Private Sector On Establishment Of Industrial Processing Zones

The federal government has disclosed its readiness to partner with development bodies to establish, promote and support special industrial processing zones across the country, so as to attain self sufficiency in food production and earn foreign exchange through export of agricultural products.

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo who disclosed this at the 2019 Agriculture Summit Africa summit organised by Sterling Bank in collaboration with the World Bank and other stakeholders with the theme ‘Agriculture: Your piece of the Trillion -Dollar Economy’ in Abuja, also revealed plans to facilitate the review of the land act tenure, and implement the agro rangers project that will secure lives and investment of farmers across the country.

According to him, “it is heart warming that agriculture is fast becoming the most across trade and particularly in the face perennial dwindling prices and devaluation and attendant desire of to diversify the economy to boast revenue base of the nation while endangering the food and agriculture production for local and international market for foreign exchange earnings.

“The need to get everybody in agriculture has been one of the cardinal points of the Economy Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP) of the federal government with emphasis on developing and export led economy.

“Government will promote and support special industrial processing zones with development partners such as African Development Bank (AFDB), implement agro rangers projects to ensure life and properties of farmers, facilitate the review of land act tenure system among others.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Managing Director, Sterling Bank, Abubakar Suleiman said the bank had spent 55billion Naira on three major crops in the last seven years.

Suleiman said Sterling bank as an institution have done everything within its power to support the agric sector, in committing its resources to the sector.

He said: “It is not just the financial resources, is not about the 55billion that we have spent in the last 7 years on the three major crops, it is the fact that the human resources that we brought into Agriculture, the ideals we brought in, the partners that we brought together has finally open up a more urgent conversation.”