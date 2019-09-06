Fire Service Gets 6 More Operational Zones, Begs FG To Pay Contractors

The Controller General, Federal Fire Service (FFS) Liman Alhaji Ibrahim said yesterday that the Service has established six new operational zones to bolster its fight against fire outbreaks in the country.

Liman who disclosed this, yesterday, in Abuja during his first media briefing upon assumption of office six months ago, said the zonal headquarters are to be equipped with a minimum of two state-of-the-art fire fighting trucks and manned by well trained and experienced firemen.

The CG who called for the intervention of the federal government in the payment of contractors involved in the purchase of 32 modern fire trucks, said the establishment of the additional six operational zones makes it a total of twelve in the country.

He listed the new zones to include, “Niger, Kogi and Kwara with headquarters in Minna: Sokoto Zamfara and Kebbi with headquarters in Sokoto: Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe with headquarters in Yola.

Others are “Imo and Abia, with headquarters in Owerri: Delta, Edo and Bayelsa with headquarters in Asaba, as well as Osun, Ondo and Ekiti with headquarters in Oshogbo.”

He said the production of the trucks, which has since been completed, and of 16,000 litres capacity are domiciled in Turkey.

The FFS boss said, “So far it has been so good. Under my watch the Service has recorded some achievements and I believe that more achievements will be recorded in the days ahead.

“The essence of our spread is to deliver fire services to Nigerians and to improve on our response time to emergencies as well as to compliment efforts of the State Fire Services. Within this period of my appointment we have received and commissioned 12 modern fire trucks which are being deployed to the newly created zones. So far, Sokoto and Niger states have taken delivery.”

He added that the shipping of the fire trucks apart from boosting its performance, will increase the number of trucks from two at each of the stations to four as most of the trucks which are 10,000 liters in capacity are not often reliable.

He said:” The service needs the intervention of the federal government to pay contractors who are responsible for the shipment of 32 modern fire fighters trucks so that more trucks will be available. Instead of having just two at each station, four will be received.

“The service has 93 fire fighting trucks in which 67 are already on ground. We also have eight rapid intervention trucks for access as there are times our usual trucks cannot gain access to some places.”