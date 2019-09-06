Ganduje Emerges Infrastructure Governor

Housing Circuit Limited has announced plans to celebrate the 10 Years of her flagship brand Housing Circuit Magazine.

Speaking to newsmen at a media parley in Abuja recently, the Publisher/CEO of the Magazine, Mr. Seun Jegede said that the Magazine birthed in September 2009 and since then it has been very consistent and regular in the market with a circulation network spread all over the country including North America and Europe featuring a lot of top professionals in the construction industry as well as an array of policymakers.

According to him, “As a media house that specialises in housing journalism and as a key player in the built environment, it is only natural we celebrate this great milestone by bringing together major industry players and other stakeholders to an Anniversary Dinner/Talk with the theme: SOCIAL HOUSING AS A PLATFORM FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT and AWARDS DINNER to honour outstanding Policy makers and Professionals in the built industry.”

“Perhaps more significantly, His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, OFR will be honoured as the “Infrastructure Development Governor of the Year.”

This is in appreciation of the great developmental efforts he has brought to bear on Kano state since his assumption of office such as Madobi Panshekara road junction underpass; Murtala Muhammad Way flyover, Katsina Road underpass; Muhammadu Buhari Specialist Hospital, Giginyu; Sheikh Isyaku Rabi’u Paediatric Hospital, Zoo Road; an ultra-modern vocational skills acquisition centre along Zaria Road, Dangi Roundabout flyover/underpass project and Kofar Mata flyover, and a host of others.”

According to Seun Jegede, other outstanding industry icons are also set for Awards recognition at the event such as Dr. (Mrs.) Hannatu Fika, Executive Secretary, Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board; Engr. (Dr.) Felicia Nnenna Agubata, President, Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN); Mrs. Ifeoma Okoye, Executive Director, Brains and Hammers; Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, Managing Director/CEO, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN); Mr. Olabanjo Obaleye, Managing Director/CE, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc.; Surv. (Alabo) Charlesye D. Charles, President, Nigerian Institution of Surveyors and Alhaji Aliyu O. Wamako, Managing Director/CEO, Jedo Investment & Property Ltd.

The Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osibanjo SAN, GCON is expected to be the Special Guest of Honour and Alhaji Aliko Dangote GCON as the Chairman of the Occasion.

The Anniversary Talk is to be delivered by Mr Femi Adewole Managing Director/CEO, Family Homes Funds and Mr. Babatunde Fashola SAN is the Guest of Honour/Keynote speaker.

This 10th Year Anniversary/Awards Dinner which promises to be an evening of great entertainment, glitz and glamour is scheduled to hold on the 8th October at Ladi Kwali Hall, Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.