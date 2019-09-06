NEWS
Gov. Matawalle Reinstates 556 Teachers Left Out of Payroll
Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has approved the reinstatement of 556 teachers recruited by the immediate past administration, but left out on the state’s payroll.
This was contained in a press statement signed by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General of Press Affairs and made available to journalists in Gusau on Friday.
He said that the governor had directed the state Head of Service to immediately commence payment their salaries effective from September.
Matawalle commended the affected teaches for their patience over the situation and urged them to be of good conduct as they join the state civil service.
He said that their absorption was part of his administration’s policy of listening to and addressing reasonable and genuine complaints that affect the wellbeing of the peoples.
The 556 teachers had during the week, complained to the governor on their plight, where he immediately directed the Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe to verify the genuineness of their complaints and report back to him.
After the Head of Service findings showed that the complaint was genuine, the governor approved their full absorption into the civil service with immediate effect.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that last month, the governor also approved the reinstatement of 1,040 out of the 1,400 workers also employed by Yari administration but were not captured on the payroll for over 18 months.
The affected workers had sought for redress at the National Industrial Court in Kano which ruled in their favour. (NAN)
