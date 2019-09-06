HOSCON Re-elects Emu As National Chairman

National executive of Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSCON) has re-elected Bishop Prince Dr Mike Emuh as its national chairman for a second tenure of four years.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja, the chairmen, Forum of Host Communities, drawn from Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, Akwa-Ibom, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Enugu, Kogi, Osun and Lagos States, noted with satisfaction, the activities of Emuh since his assumption of office as national chairman.

Speaking with journalists after his election, Emuh said his second tenure would emphasise on the four point-agenda that was approved by the presidency, which has to do with the N98 billion of the gas flare funds.

“How are we going to make use of this N98 billion to bring about a change in the Niger-Delta region in terms of industrialisation and agriculture?

“We are looking at industrialisation, the term, modular refinery that was approved to us by Mr President. As of now, we have about four modular refineries and other ones will be coming up so that in the next four years, Nigeria will not be importing. We want to bring a total transformation in the next four years,” he added.

He further said that his first four years in office was used as foundation laying as there was nothing like Host Communities in terms of head quarters and impact.

“People never knew what was meant by Host Communities of Nigeria. I took over from two elderly men who were there before so, in the past four years, I took time to reach out to the traditional rulers, youths and women and I have been able to lay a solid foundation.”

On the issue of faction existing in the Host Communities, Emuh said politics has come into play in the communities. “For the past 15 years, politics was not there but when Atiku came on board and PDP wanted power at all cost, they divided the communities. The other faction came out in the newspapers, supporting Atiku and others.

My executive and I stood behind APC and adopted President Buhari but now, I want to tell you that the other faction is not a problem to us. We want to accommodate them because they are still part of Niger-Delta region.”