Ikeja Computer Village Expo 2019 To Hold In December

Nigeria’s largest technology market hub, Ikeja Computer Village, would treat consumer technology lovers to five exciting days of cutting-edge technology innovation showcase at the Computer Village Expo 2019 (#CVE2019) holding December 10-14, in Lagos.

Mrs. Bisola Azeez Isokpehi, the Iyaloja of Ikeja Computer Village, who unveiled the #CVE2019 Event Plan today in Lagos said the biggest consumer technology innovation festival in Nigeria would showcase tomorrow’s cutting-edge consumer technology innovation.

The consumer technology festival which will feature products and services would shape and define tech lifestyles in 2020 and beyond. At #CVE2019, attendees expected from across Nigeria, Africa and beyond, would be treated to a wide array of smartphones, gadgets, devices, accessories, consumer electronics, computing and allied products and services during the country’s biggest tech extravaganza, she said.

The Iyaloja of Ikeja Computer Village said that the event is a collaborative event platform that followed a definitive agreement signed between the Ikeja Computer Village Market Management Board (under the Iyaloja and Babaloja), the Strategic Partner, and Technology Times Media Limited , event organiser, to create a world-class event that promotes innovation, entrepreneurship and consumer technology trends in the market.

She said with the theme: “A New Partnership Agenda for Growth” would foster a better understanding of the Ikeja Computer Village ecosystem and also create awareness of trade, investment, partnership and growth opportunities among the largest technology SMEs in Nigeria.

The Iyaloja of Ikeja Computer Village identified the event as part of initiatives to positively showcase and elevate the status of “Brand Computer Village.”

“The goal of our new board is to create an enviable and reputable market environment and elevate the ‘Brand Computer Village’ beyond its present status.”