NEWS
INEC Closes Nominations For Kogi, Bayelsa Guber
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday said nominations for the November 6, 2019 Gubernatorial election for Kogi and Bayelsa States is closed.
To this effect, the door has been shut down for other political parties out of the 91 that did not nominate candidates for the contest.
On May 16, 2019, INEC released the revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the November 16, 2019 Governorship Elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States.
But a statement issued by National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr Festus Okoye, INEC reminded all Political Parties that conducted party primaries to choose their governorship candidates that September 5, 2019 remains last day for the conduct of Party Primaries while September 9, 2019 is the last day for the submission of the list of nominated candidates.
“The Commission will receive all nominations at its Media Centre, INEC Headquarters, Maitama, Abuja and all nominations must be submitted latest 6pm on Monday September 9, 2019,” the statement said advising Political Parties that conducted party primaries to submit to the Commission on or before September 8, 2019 the name of their Liaison Officers who must be introduced through a letter jointly signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Party.
“The Commission shall publish the names and votes scored by all the candidates that participated in the primaries monitored by our officials in the two States.”
“We enjoin all the political parties participating in the election to strictly comply with the timelines earlier released by the Commission and will not entertain any late submission under any circumstances,” the statement added.
