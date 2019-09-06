IPOB Lacks Power To Place Travel Ban On S/East Govs – Umahi

Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi has declared that the Independent People of Biafra(IPOB) lacks the constitutional power to place travel ban on south east governors and leaders.

He stated this yesterday after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, anytime he is traveling he will inform IPOB that he is coming to that particular nation saying they remain brothers.

He said “There is no constitutional responsibility placed on IPOB to have the right to place travel ban. Incidentally, when I will travel I will let IPOB know that I am coming to that particular nation.

They remain our brothers, it doesn’t matter the misunderstanding. A woman was telling the dog that we can stay together it is a matter of understanding.

So, I believe if we don’t have understanding today, we will have understanding tomorrow.

He also stated that south east governors will not apologise to the group over their proscription by the federal government.

The Ebonyi governor,who is also the chairman of south east governors forum said they lack the powers as governors to proscribe IPOB.

He said rather what they did was to nip the crisis in the bud before it degenerated into a full scale violence.

He noted”You see, we are servants of the people, we have no apology to tender because we represent them. There is misinformation because they said we should tender apology for proscribing IPOB we did not proscribed IPOB because we do not have the powers.

“ But it was within our powers to say you have to stop the activities because you are trying to endanger the visitors to south east and endanger extention our people in the north. We had to do that and we don’t have apologies to offer for doing that and we also refuse to discuss the merits and demerits of our actions on the pages of newspapers.

“As leaders like I said, you have to be economical with the way you speak so that you will continue to preserve the unity of this country,” Umahi added.