Kashmir Crisis: Pakistan Seeks UN Intervention To Avert Holocaust

As part of his efforts to ensure peace and the security of Indian-occupied Kashmiris, Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has been visiting world leaders to solicit for their support in resolving the Kashmir crisis amicably.

Pakistani High Commissioner to Nigeria, Waqar Ahmad Kingravi, made the disclosure during a press briefing in Abuja recently, where he also said that Islamabad is calling on the international community to pressurise India to the negotiating table with Pakistan, which is always open for peace and resolve the lingering crisis that has enveloped the territory of Kashmir and Jammu.

The envoy noted that if the international community decides to handle this grave issue with kid gloves, and Pakistan and India, which are nuclear powers, go to war again, the entire world may be in the grip of a nuclear holocaust, adding that such incident is better not imagined in as much as it will not bode well for the whole world.

Kingravi said, “If India attacks Pakistan and Pakistan has the right to take any measures to retaliate, things will surely get out of control. That is why the situation is so critical at this moment and the world has to look into it.”

It could be recalled that on 5th August, 2019, India, through a Presidential order, abrogated Article 370 and 35-A, from the Indian Constitution, which earlier granted special status to India Occupied Kashmir.

This abrupt abrogation has altered the unique status of Jammu and Kashmir. These articles had been inserted in the Indian constitution by the founding fathers of India as a mark of their commitment to UN Security Council Resolutions of 1948, which promised a peaceful and negotiated settlement of Kashmir, as per the aspiration of its people through a free and fair plebiscite.