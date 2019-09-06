Kogi Gov Has Done Well In 3 Years – Oshiomhole

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday, affirmed that the performance of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State in three and half years was higher than that of all the past PDP administrations in 13 years in the state.

Oshiomhole stated this at the party’s headquarters in Abuja during a meeting of all aspirants for Kogi 2019 and the National Working Committee of the Party.

The leadership of the party convened the meeting in a bid to placate all the aspirants that contested last week’s gubernatorial primaries that saw the emergence of the incumbent governor, Bello, as the party’s flagbearer ahead of the elections.

The meeting which was at the instance of the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, lasted over three hours behind closed doors, with 16 gubernatorial aspirants in attendance.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Oshiomole said weighing the performance of the previous administration and that of Bello, “you will score the current governor higher if we must tell ourselves the truth”.

He noted that Bello did not only inherit salary from his predecessors which he had defrayed but also inherited burdens of infrastructure, projects approved and money paid but were not executed, adding that the governor is doing all such projects today.

Oshiomhole stated: “Even our party’s enemies will agree with us that Yahaya Bello has done well in the area of security. If the people are not secured, no meaningful development can take place.

“I have had three of my relations kidnapped in Kogi State while travelling from Edo to Abuja during the last administration. I have people who live in Kogi State and we all know the level of insecurity in that state before, but today you can all agree with me that the current governor has addressed the issue of security in Kogi today”.

Oshiomhole stressed that the rots left behind by the 13-year rule of the PDP in Kogi State cannot be cleaned off in four years by the Bello-led APC government, even as he urged the people to support the governor for a second term.

Oshiomhole noted that the meeting was to resolve all grievances arising from the primary election in Kogi State and to harmonize the party for the 2019 election.

“We have had an extensive conversation as APC family to touch issues that arose from the primaries in Kogi. Aspirants have spoken their minds and we have heard them as National Working Committee Of the Party.

“I am glad to let you know that all our aspirants including those that were disqualified and those that contested and lost had agreed to work with Gov. Yahaya Bello, who is the APC flag bearer”.

The national chairman further affirmed that all aspirants had also agreed to work with Governor Bello to win the next election, stating that none of them was going to court on the primary matter.

On his part, Governor Bello promised to work with all the aspirants at various levels towards ensuring the good governance of Kogi state even as he also debunked insinuations that his government was owing salaries and arrears insisting that they have been cleared.

He said, “As regard the issue of news making the rounda that Kogi State is owing salaries, I want to categorical state that my two predecessors inherited salary arrears. It is a problem I inherited when I assumed office but I want to announce to you today that Kogi is not owing any worker salary at all.”

“We have been able to clear all workers salary and we are up to date. As a matter of fact, the last primary election that was held on August 29, we paid the salaries of August. That is to tell you that we are up to date as far as salary is concerned.

“The issue of us owning up to 38 months before we cleared it was all false and lies. We did owe up to that, what we were owing at that time was between four to five months. As I speak with you now, Mr. President graciously approved bailout of N 30.8 billion.

“When the money was approved, our National Chairman seated here help me to facilitate the release and the fund has been fully applied and salaries are cleared including pension arrears. We are not owing any salary.”

On allegations that he was behind the shooting at the venue of the PDP gubernatorial Primary, Bello said, “PDP shouldn’t make excuses for their inefficiency or for their brigandage. I’m sure you know that a lot of them have records of criminalities. In fact, a lot of them are still having many criminal cases in Court.

“They are known for such activities, this is not the first time they are attacking themselves. They had attacked themselves during their congresses from ward level down to the State level. If they are attacking themselves again, why should anyone point an accusing finger on me. I think they should look inward and solve their problems.

“In fact, let me tell you, my colleague, the governor of Adamawa State, His Excellency Adamu Ahmadu Fintiri, who was the chairman of their primaries committee, before he came to Kogi state, he contacted me that he was coming to conduct the election. I provided his accommodation, his feeding and some other logistics within the state to ensure that they had hitch-free election exercise.”