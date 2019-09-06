NEWS
Kogi Guber: Melaye, Ibrahim Protest Wada’s Emergence As PDP Candidate
Two aspirants in the Kogi governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye and a son of a former Kogi state governor, Ibrahim Idris, Abubakar Ibrahim, yesterday petitioned the PDP Appeal Panel over the emergence of Engineer Musa Wada as the party’s candidate for the governorship poll scheduled for November 16.
Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District and Ibrahim, made their grievances known when they separately met with the National Working Committee (NWC) behind closed doors at the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza.
Wada who polled 748 was declared winner of the PDP primaries by the Governor Umaru Fintiri-led electoral committee in Lokoja, Kogi State on Wednesday.
However while Abubakar polled 710 votes to finish as the runner up, Senator Melaye garnered 70 votes to finish a distant fourth.
Reacting, however, Melaye faulted the exercise on the grounds that the votes cast in his favour were not counted before gunmen disrupted the exercise.
In his petition to the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri, Melaye questioned why only votes from two (2) out of ten (10) ballot boxes were counted for him in the just concluded primary election.
On his part, Ibrahim questioned the credibility of the process.
The winner, Wada, was however sighted at the party’s secretariat, accompanied by a mammoth crowd of supporters and political associates.
MOST READ
FG Registers 4,377 Migrants Nationwide
Matawalle Reinstats 556 Zamfara Teachers
Tribunal Upholds Senator Wamakko’s Victory In Sokoto
NANM Tasks FG On Recruitment Of More Nurses
Bayelsa Guber: Eches Emerges DPC Candidate
Benue SUBEB Uncovers 256 Deceased Staff On Payroll
Xenophobia: Evacuation Of Nigerians Suffers Setback
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Risk Losing Bayelsa Guber To APC, Says Timi Frank
- NEWS23 hours ago
BREAKING: Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Dies At 95
- NEWS16 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Petitions against Sen. Wamakko, Others in Sokoto
- Others23 hours ago
Life Beyond Okada Riding: Why The North Must Hear Us
- RELIGION24 hours ago
The Hateable Fulani
- NEWS17 hours ago
Mosque Demolition: JNI Pursuing Justice For Muslims In Rivers
- COLUMNS23 hours ago
Xenophobia, Social Media, South Africa And The Rest Of Us
- COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Labour Tackles 18 Govs Over Failure To Form Cabinet