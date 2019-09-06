Kogi Guber: Melaye, Ibrahim Protest Wada’s Emergence As PDP Candidate

Two aspirants in the Kogi governorship primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye and a son of a former Kogi state governor, Ibrahim Idris, Abubakar Ibrahim, yesterday petitioned the PDP Appeal Panel over the emergence of Engineer Musa Wada as the party’s candidate for the governorship poll scheduled for November 16.

Melaye, representing Kogi West Senatorial District and Ibrahim, made their grievances known when they separately met with the National Working Committee (NWC) behind closed doors at the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza.

Wada who polled 748 was declared winner of the PDP primaries by the Governor Umaru Fintiri-led electoral committee in Lokoja, Kogi State on Wednesday.

However while Abubakar polled 710 votes to finish as the runner up, Senator Melaye garnered 70 votes to finish a distant fourth.

Reacting, however, Melaye faulted the exercise on the grounds that the votes cast in his favour were not counted before gunmen disrupted the exercise.

In his petition to the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri, Melaye questioned why only votes from two (2) out of ten (10) ballot boxes were counted for him in the just concluded primary election.

On his part, Ibrahim questioned the credibility of the process.

The winner, Wada, was however sighted at the party’s secretariat, accompanied by a mammoth crowd of supporters and political associates.