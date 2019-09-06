Labour Rejects Move To Concession 22 Teaching Hospitals

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has rejected the move by federal government to concession the 22 federal teaching hospitals in the country.

This is just as the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANM) FCT council urged the federal government to recruit more nurses in public hospital to address shortage in manpower.

NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba while speaking yesterday at the the opening ceremony of the 2019 FCT Nurses Week/Scientific workshop taking place in Abuja, expressed concern that privatisimg the public health will lead to exorbitant cost of medical treatment beyond the capacity of poor Nigerians.

Wabba said in a country where the inequality gap is so wide between the rich and the poor, stressing that if healthcare is made essentially for profit generation, many poor citizens will not be able assess it.

He said the government should instead invite private sector to invest in establishing new hospitals and not taking over existing public hospitals.

He said that the Infrastructure Concession, Regulatory Commission (ICRC) recently recommended the concessioning of the 22 Teaching Hospitals in country, adding previous attempt to Privatise the National Truama Centre in Gwagwalada in Abuja was thwarted by the health workers union.

“For us to attain universal health coverage, certainly nurses who are the backborne of the preventive and curative medical services must be given the place in policy development.”

“I am very happy that this year’s FCT Nurses week is taking place at this auspicious time when are being challenged by a lot of policies that by my estimation, and with our experience having travelled round the world, may not actually deliver quality health services. In fact it will alienate more and more people. One of such policies is the recent decision by the Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC) saying that it has granted the Federal Ministry of Health the nod to concession 22 tertiary health institutions. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Wabba said that at the inception of the present administration and despite the fact that there were proponents of privatization of healthcare, President Muhammadu Buhari came out openly to state that he is against the privatization of healthcare in the country.

“But you can see that whereas they cannot pass through the door as the door is locked, they are coming through the backdoor that is unacceptable,” he said.

Wabba further said that there are three major roles of the teaching hospitals which are; teaching, research and then the provision of tertiary health services.

According to NLC president, “ If you privatise or concession the tertiary health institutions, what do you hope to achieve? Because the two important components of research and teaching will certainly suffer.

Health should not be for profit. Even in the developed world, healthcare still occupies top most priority”.

He said the main reason we have private health facilities existing side with the public owned hospitals is for those who are rich and capable of foot the bill to patronize the expensive private hospitals while the poor and average Nigerians can attend the government-owned facility.

He said: “Private hospitals should be for the rich while public hospitals should left for us the majority who form about 80% percent of Nigerians”.

Wabba reminded those pushing for the concession of the health institutions that the primary duty of government is security and welfare of the people, adding no government can afford to ignore the provision of good and affordable healthcare for its people.

Earlier while welcoming members to even the FCT Chairman of Nurses Association, Comrade Deborah Yusuf lamented the poor state of funding and facilities in most of the public hospitals in the capital city.

She pleaded with authorities to urgently release funds clear the arrears of salaries and allowance owed health workers.