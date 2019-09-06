Lagos Targets Goldmine From Waste Recycling

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has revealed that the state government has perfected plans to generate billions of Naira from waste through recyclable process rather than spending huge fund to manage waste.

Speaking at the launch of Blue box programme aimed at sorting waste from homes, Sanwo-olu said the state wants to move from waste being a burden to means on revenue and jobs.

He said the state wants to create a recycle economy with 50 per cent of waste generated in Lagos is recycled by 2021.

Sanwo-Olu said the old style of waste management needs to give way for a more efficient technique.

The Governor therefore implored residents to key into the initiative by separating recyclable waste, which they could exchange for money, thereby tapping into the huge economy that it is meant to provide.

He said the sorting of waste from homes would start with pilot scheme in Surulere, Ikoyi and Victoria Island.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tunji Bello lamented that the dearth of sufficient land space has affected adversely waste management strategy.

He said this is in addition to high table water which further limits room to manoeuvre, saying “This necessitated our urge to rethink our strategy in waste management and one of which is waste sorting. Our ultimate aim is to attain waste conversion and waste buyback. And in the process, turning our waste into resources.

”This will ultimately minimise our waste and eventually reduce drastically what is left to be transported to the landfills and also eliminate illicit disposal via our drainage systems,” Bello said.