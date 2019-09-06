NEWS
Minna: Senator Musa Hails Decision Of NASS Elections Tribunal
The Senator representing the Niger East Senatorial District commends the bold decision of the National Assembly Elections Tribunal sitting in Minna that has just struck out the petition of the PDP Senatorial candidate for the Niger East Senatorial District, Mr. Ibrahim Isyaku SAN who was challenging the victory of Distinguished in the last concluded general election.
Mr. Isyaku filed the suit challenging the eligibility of Senator Sani Musa to contest the election on the ground that Former Sen. David Umaru was also parading himself and campaigning as the APC flag bearer just as Sen. Sani Musa did.
Justice Oluyemi added that failure of the petitioners to join David Umaru in the suit was fatal as “you cannot shave a man’s head in his absence.”
Secondly that Senator Sani Musa was a contractor to INEC hence he cannot contest an election conducted by the same INEC as they claim it will amount to conflict of interest which is against public interest. The tribunal found no merit on the claims and subsequently dismissed the suit in favour of Senator Sani Musa.
‘While commending the commitment and dedication of the Honourable Members in seeing that justice is done in the case, I wish to invite Mr. Isyaku to join hands with me to move our zone and the state forward.
“I want to reiterate once again that I will never betray the mandate given to me by the good people of Niger East Senatorial District and my party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).
“If there is anything, I am ready to repose the confidence of my constituents through people-oriented legislations and to chart for a new course that will bring developmental projects to my constituency and the entire Niger State.
MOST READ
FG Registers 4,377 Migrants Nationwide
Matawalle Reinstats 556 Zamfara Teachers
Tribunal Upholds Senator Wamakko’s Victory In Sokoto
NANM Tasks FG On Recruitment Of More Nurses
Bayelsa Guber: Eches Emerges DPC Candidate
Benue SUBEB Uncovers 256 Deceased Staff On Payroll
Xenophobia: Evacuation Of Nigerians Suffers Setback
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Risk Losing Bayelsa Guber To APC, Says Timi Frank
- NEWS23 hours ago
Kogi Guber: Melaye, Ibrahim Protest Wada’s Emergence As PDP Candidate
- NEWS24 hours ago
BREAKING: Former Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe Dies At 95
- NEWS16 hours ago
Tribunal Dismisses Petitions against Sen. Wamakko, Others in Sokoto
- RELIGION24 hours ago
The Hateable Fulani
- Others23 hours ago
Life Beyond Okada Riding: Why The North Must Hear Us
- COVER STORIES3 hours ago
Labour Tackles 18 Govs Over Failure To Form Cabinet
- NEWS17 hours ago
Mosque Demolition: JNI Pursuing Justice For Muslims In Rivers