Mosque Demolition: JNI Pursuing Justice For Muslims In Rivers
The Jama’tu Nasir Islam (JNI), has urged Muslims to exercise restraint over the demolition of Trans-Amadi mosque in Rivers.
The organisation said it was working to ensure justice on the matter and prevent reoccurrence of such incident anywhere in the country.
The JNI Secretary General, Dr Khalid Aliyu, in a press statement issued on Friday in Kaduna, said the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and other Muslim leaders have intervened to ensure justice.
It said that, though the JNI was pained by the demolition of the mosque, however, “at trying moments such as this, Muslims should be guided by the Qur’anic teaching of introspection and perseverance, truthfulness and sincerity.
“Such stand fetches for them Allah’s guidance on how the situation would be approached and solved.”
According to him, the Muslim Ummah should come together in unity under the JNI that “is working round the clock in finding lasting solutions with wisdom, for what the Rivers State Government did and forestall future occurrence of such abominable act in Rivers State and anywhere in Nigeria.
“Muslims are therefore called upon to be calm, show restraint and be prayerful, while the leadership seeks for redress, within the shortest possible time.” (NAN)
