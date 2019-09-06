NAHCON Transports 31, 435 Pilgrims Back Home

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has so far, transported 31, 435 Nigerian pilgrims that performed this year’s hajj rites in Saudi Arabia, back to the country in about 65 return flights.

This is after the departure of Flynas XY7484, MaxAir NGL2080 and Flynas XY7516 flights from King Abdulaziz International Airport, from Jeddah to Kebbi, Maiduguri and Lagos respectively.

Statistics released from the command control centre of NAHCON, indicates that 430 Kebbi State’s pilgrims with two officials and 559 pilgrims from Borno State and one official, boarded Flynas XY7484 and Max Air NGL2080 flights from Jeddah to Kebbi and Maiduguri respectively, while 130 Ogun State pilgrims, 289 pilgrims of Nigerian Armed Forces with Oyo State’s pilgrim board and officials boarded Flynas XY7516 to Lagos from Jeddah.

The ongoing return journey exercise from the holy land is be conducted by Max Air Ltd and Flynas airlines.

The exercise is scheduled to end on September 14, 2019. A total of 65, 000 Nigerian pilgrims performed this year’s Hajj rite in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Emir of Makkah, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, adviser to the King and chairman of the Central Haj Committee (CHC), has said there are still more than 453,000 pilgrims remaining in Makkah and Madinah.

He said this during a meeting of the committee on Tuesday, that more than 1.4 million pilgrims who came from other countries have all been air lifted for their respective homes.

The meeting, which was also attended by Deputy Emir, Prince Badr Bin Sultan, discussed the early preparations for the next Haj season.

Prince Khaled expressed gratitude to custodians of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and Interior Minister, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud, who is also chairman of the Supreme Haj Committee, for their standing instructions to deploy all human and material resources for the comfort and convenience of the pilgrims.

He also appreciated the efforts of all government and private bodies concerned with the Haj services for their concerted efforts aimed at enabling the pilgrims perform their Haj rites in ease, peace and comfort.

During the meeting, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, received a report from the General Authority for Statistics (GaStat) containing detailed statistics about the number of domestic and foreign pilgrims. The report was presented by the authority’s chairman Fahd Al-Tikhaifi.

This year’s Haj will officially be declared over on Muharram 15.