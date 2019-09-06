NCC Deepens Collaboration With Academia On Research

The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), Academia and industry, yesterday strengthened their collaboration as part of their strategy to facilitate more Research and Development activities that could unlock life changing innovations.

The executive vice chairman, NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, who spoke during the commission’s third stakeholders Consultative Forum with Academia and Industry, said the meeting was to identify and articulate the pressing needs of the industry and also unlock the inherent potential of knowledge that exists in the nation’s sector and agree on public policies needed.

Speaking on the theme: “Stakeholders Collaboration in Research and Development: Key Driver For Innovation in The Telecommunications Industry,” Danbatta who was represented by the director of New Media and Information Security ServiCOM Charter, Engr Haru Al-Hassan said the results in the past few years are proof that collectively, they can achieve greater strides.

He stated that the Commission has made significant progress in research grants. “In year 2013 the Commission only awarded one Research Grants, and there have been minimal annual increase in subsequent years. However, last year under my watch, the total number of Research Grants given increased to 11 from the previous year of 7 awards in years 2017.”

On his part, the executive commissioner Technical Services, NCC, Engr Ubale Maska, who was represented by Director of Research and Development, Ephraim Nwokonneya said the event also speaks to the Commission’s 8-points agenda of facilitating strategic collaborations and partnerships with critical stakeholders as a strategy to fostering ICT for sustainable economic development and social advancement.

The executive secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Abubakar Rasheed charged universities to collaborate to jointly design and conduct quality problem solving research targeted at specific contextual challenges in their immediate communities and nation at large.

Represented by the deputy executive secretary, Dr Suleiman Yusuf, Rasheed said the consistency of NCC in organising these forums is quite commendable and worthy of emulation.