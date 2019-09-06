NHIS Develops Roadmap To Rebrand Scheme

As part of efforts to reposition the Nigeria health sector for effective healthcare services and attainment of universal health coverage, the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has developed a roadmap to reform the scheme.

Executive secretary of the scheme, Prof Mohammed Samba, who stated this at a two-day strategic stakeholders engagement with the healthcare providers and enrollees, yesterday in Abuja, said a three-point agenda has evolved from the roadmap.

Samba informed that the three point agenda include engendering value reorientation through a well-defined value system; transparency and accountability in the management of the entire scheme; and activation and acceleration of the push-factors for the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

According to him, the meeting was particularly apt, as it availed the various stakeholders the opportunity to x-ray the gaps in the implementation strategies of the various programmes, by re-examining their collective statutory roles, especially as outlined in the extant NHIS Act and the Operational Guidelines.

“I urge the healthcare providers here present to roll up their sleeves, for the task which is ahead of us is enormous. It is pertinent to remind you that, the provision of qualitative and affordable healthcare service delivery to all Nigerians through the NHIS is one of the key priority areas of the present administration which aligns with the global agenda for achieving Universal Health Coverage advocated by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

In this regard, the healthcare providers no doubt play a pivotal role in achieving this objective. The scheme hitherto, had been engulfed in crises that seemed bottomless. But today I am glad to inform you that, the scheme is profoundly stable and I have taken the liberty of this positive development to pull the trigger of reform in the Scheme,” he explained.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in his address, noted that all eyes are on the health sector to undertake self-assessments on many fronts towards repositioning itself for the task ahead.

He therefore called on all stakeholders to take full advantage of the reforms to engage in frank conversations around the issues that have dogged the wheels of the scheme in the past, so as to chart a better course.